Naughty Vegan puts a juicy spin on plant-based eats

The Fishy Vish basket uses banana blossom in place of a standard white fish fillet.

Creating the perfect bite

Naughty Vegan was born somewhat out of necessity. The couple struggled to find a reliable vegan spot serving food as juicy and delicious as its meat-laden counterparts.“Oftentimes, the only vegan option is a salad or maybe some french fries. We wanted to be a place where people can really indulge in savory and delicious comfort food,” Avina says.Before creating their menu, Thornton and Avina perfected their mock meats. They spent months experimentingwith different ingredients to ensure they had something far from the dry, tough meat substitutes they were accustomed to eating.“With plant-based cooking, it’s all about taste and texture. The taste can be great, but if the texture is wrong, people won’t like it,” Thornton says.The burger patty recipe remains top-secret, but the pair often utilizes jackfruit for chicken and seafood items. For Avina’s favorite dish, the Fishy Vish basket, they settled on banana blossoms, a purple-skinned flower from the end of a banana fruit cluster.After hand-breading the banana blossom, they fry it to a deep golden brown, the final product resembling a cod fillet. It’s served with a classic seafood boil mix of corn, potatoes, crab-less meat and vegan sausage.“A lot of vegans will say the hardest thing to give up was cheese, but for me, it was seafood,” Avina says. “The Fishy Vish basket fills that seafood void that [vegans] desire.”When coming up with new menu items, Thornton finds herself gravitating towards burgers.“On any given day, I might turn to Cherrie and say, ‘I’ve got an idea for a burger that I want to try,'” Thornton says. “It's just us experimenting and seeing what we really like.”The Jezebel burger, for example, came after Thornton craved a burger with smoky bacon. The burger’s combination of BBQ chips, fried onion stripsand smoked vegangouda helps mimic the savory bacon taste without animal products.Other items stemmed from personal favorites. One of Naughty Vegan's first creations, the now-signature Basic B!tch, took inspiration from the Thousand Island-smeared burgers Thornton enjoyed growing up in southern California.Similar to an In-N-Out burger, the Naughty Vegan version features sautéed onions, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato and house-made “Naughty Sauce.” The tangy combo won over customers, quickly becoming a top-selling item and inspiring a larger version with an equally cheeky name: The Big B!tch.Thornton still counts the Basic B!tch as her favorite menu item but adds that she might have a new favorite after she debuts some new creations. While she’s not yet ready to share exactly what they are, she describes them as “next level.”“I think it’s really going to blow some people's minds, especially the vegan community,” she says.