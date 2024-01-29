 New Aldi grocery store opens in Phoenix on Feb. 1 | Phoenix New Times
Food & Drink News

New Aldi grocery store to open this week. Here's when and where

The discount grocery store is coming to a new Valley neighborhood.
January 29, 2024
The new location is set to open near the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment on Feb. 1.
The new location is set to open near the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment on Feb. 1. ALDI Inc.
Aldi, the discount grocery chain that is rapidly bringing stores to neighborhoods around metro Phoenix, is opening its newest Valley location on Feb. 1.

The new store is located on Cactus Road just west of Tatum Boulevard near the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment project. It will join fellow discount stores T.J. Maxx and Big 5 Sporting Goods.

The new store will open at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 and the first 100 customers will receive a gift card, according to a news release. Going forward, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

While Aldi has become popular around the country, it got its start overseas. The chain launched in Germany in 1961 before opening its first U.S. location in Iowa in 1976. Its European roots are evident in the baked goods and chocolates available at the stores. Aldi also sells fresh produce, frozen foods, pantry items, wine and beer. 

Aldi opened its first locations in Arizona in 2020 with stores in Goodyear and Chandler opening one day apart. Now, with the addition of the newest store, there will be 12 Aldi locations in the Valley.

Aldi is known for its discount prices, rotating selection of seasonal and home goods and shopping carts that require a quarter to use. So get ready to find some change, don't forget your own shopping bags and snag some deals.

Aldi

Opening Feb. 1
4555 E. Cactus Road
