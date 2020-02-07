10 New Breakfast Spots to Try in Greater Phoenix

The Valley is flush with new breakfast places for those seeking classics like biscuits and gravy and more inventive dishes like hog and scallops. Breakfast cocktails are also on the menu at several of these new establishments. We ain't complainin'. Here are 10 breakfast joints in greater Phoenix ranging in age from newborn to infant.

Biscuits Restaurant 623 East Elliot Road



A fourth Valley location of Biscuits has recently opened in the Ahwatukee area. The family-owned breakfast joint offers pancakes, omelets, biscuits and gravy, and huevos rancheros.

There's a new breakfast place at Desert Ridge — Breakfast Kitchen Bar.

Breakfast Kitchen Bar 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #18-1010



Breakfast Kitchen Bar has opened its second Valley location, and you can find it at Desert Ridge Marketplace. The breakfast and brunch spot is known for items like the shrimp scampi omelet, Philly steak and eggs Benedict, power protein chocolate pancakes, and morning cocktails like the BKB Bloody Mary and Dirty Chai.

A colorful assortment from Duck Donuts. Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts 4040 South Arizona Avenue, #8, Chandler



The North Carolina-based doughnut shop recently established its first Arizona location. Duck Donuts is now selling warm, made-to-order doughnuts in the Fulton Ranch Towne Center. Try one of the Duckzillion Flavors like s'mores and maple bacon.

The lentil pancakes from Giving Tree Café.

Giving Tree Café 2024 North Seventh Street



Set on Seventh Street in the Coronado District, the mostly vegan Giving Tree Café offers organic, gluten-free, vegetarian breakfast foods, including lentil pancakes, avocado sandwiches, and veggies bowls. The large, airy restaurant also has a sizable (and shady) patio, which is best experienced with a hot cup of coffee in hand.

Prepare yourself for the Chop & Chick at Scottsdale's first MBB.

Matt's Big Breakfast 13610 North Scottsdale Road, #1, Scottsdale



Matt's Big Breakfast has opened its fifth location in the Valley, and its first spot in Scottsdale. First meal seekers can expect the usual MBB menu items, including the Hog & Chick, the Chop & Chick, and the Grains, Greens & Beans. And don’t forget the bottomless coffee.

Morning Kick Breakfast & Cold Brew 3076 East Chandler Heights Road, #101, Gilbert



The brick-and-mortar version of the Morning Kick Breakfast & Cold Brew has arrived in southeast Gilbert. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Mindy Durall and Scott Waldron.

An order of the hog and scallops from the nation's first OEB Breakfast Co. OEB Breakfast Co.

OEB Breakfast Co. 17757 North Scottsdale Road, #103, Scottsdale



The first Phoenix location of the beloved Canadian breakfast joint OEB Breakfast Co. is also the chain's first location in the entire U.S. Chef Mauro Martina treats Scottsdale diners (and anybody else who’ll make the commute) to signature breakfast poutines (such as the hog and scallops, pictured above), classic first-meal sides, and blue plate specials like the duck leg and waffle or the lobster and shrimp crepe.

There are two more places in town to grab those Golden Waffle Dogs. Over Easy

Over Easy 140 North Arizona Avenue, #104, Chandler

11162 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale



The Scottsdale-based breakfast, brunch, and lunch eatery has opened its sixth and seventh locations: one in downtown Chandler at Overstreet and one northeast Scottsdale in the Ancala Village shopping area. Over Easy offers classic breakfast items (chicken-fried steak) and in-house creations like the Golden Waffle Dogs — corndog-looking sausage links dipped in vanilla waffle batter. They serve morning cocktails as well.

A morning spread from Prep & Pastry.

Prep & Pastry 7025 East Via Soleri Drive, Scottsdale



Prep & Pastry recently opened its third location in the state and its first in greater Phoenix. Find the Tucson-based breakfast spot in Scottsdale in the Broadstone Waterfront building. Diners can expect brunch, breakfast, and lunch items, as well as pastries, morning cocktails, and proximity to the Scottsdale Waterfront.

The Makin' It Grain Bowl at Snooze on Central Avenue. Benjamin Leatherman

Snooze an A.M. Eatery 800 North Central Avenue, #3



In December, Snooze an A.M. Eatery opened its sixth Arizona location, this one in downtown Phoenix in the former Circles Records & Tapes building. The 4,000-square-foot brunch spot seats roughly 145 people, and includes a dining room, bar, mezzanine, and pet-friendly patio.