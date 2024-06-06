Trader Joe's to open a new Valley location this year

The new store will be located on the northeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road.
"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Chandler, AZ. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood," the grocery store chain shared in an announcement. "At Trader Joe's in Chandler, we see ourselves as your neighborhood grocery store."
The new location will join a dozen Trader Joe's stores that are sprinkled around the Valley, along with other Arizona stores in Tucson and Prescott.
It will be the Phoenix metro area's southernmost store, bringing its celebrated selection of fresh produce and cheap wines to the Sun Lakes community. The next closest stores are in Gilbert and Queen Creek.
An opening date has not yet been announced, but the new Trader Joe's is currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2024.
Opening 2024
3961 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler