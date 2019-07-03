 


    Herban Planet
4
New Restaurant Alert: OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen at McCormick Ranch
OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen

New Restaurant Alert: OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen at McCormick Ranch

Lauren Cusimano | July 3, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

First thing, the Grove is a new shopping and dining center in at Hayden Road and McCormick Parkway in Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch neighborhood. And at this budding entertainment district, one of the first businesses happens to be a ramen shop — OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen.

One of many restaurants opening this past June, OBON offers traditional Japanese dishes with a Korean spin. Expect steamed buns, ramen, sushi, poke, and veggies dishes like chicken-fried cauliflower. The menu is driven by chef Paulo Im, who whips up eyebrow-raising dishes like mushrooms dressed in sake butter and garlic and Korean animal fries.

There will also be craft cocktails. Some of the fun signature drinks include Revenge of the Nerdlucks, I Want My Umami, Passion of the Spice, and Chiltepin Cobbler. Wine, sake, and beer from Pinetop Brewing and 12 West Brewing out of Gilbert, including an OBON-Tourage Pilsner, will be readily available.

Now here’s the best part: To celebrate its opening, OBON will be in happy mode from open to close, daily, for the entire month of July. We’re talking happy hour prices on drinks, small plates, and steamed buns. And ramen will be $10.

The 3,200-square-foot space features a large dining room, bar, expo kitchen, and 1,600-square-foot patio with a view. This will be an indoor-outdoor style place, meaning large windows will be slid open when the weather is a little nicer. There will also be art splashed around the dining room from artists like Price Goodman, Kiki, and Aaron Bodden.

The spot was opened by Fukushu Restaurant Concepts. founder Brandon Katz said in a press release, “We are excited to offer the neighborhood a conveniently located spot at The Grove — a place where our guests can share a meal with friends and family, sit down for a lunch meeting over sake and sushi, or simply grab a late-night craft cocktail.”

OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen.
7300 North Via Paseo Del Sur, #102, Scottsdale
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday; 11 a.m. to noon Thursday to Saturday

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

