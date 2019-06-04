New Restaurant: Popular Northern Mexico Eatery Coming to Phoenix

For more than 25 years, Los Arbolitos de Cajeme has served the state of Sonora and some of Mexico's largest cities — including Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City. Los Arbolitos has created a diverse menu of Northern-style seafood and meat dishes with a mission to bring a higher level of service and food to their customers. In January of this year, it was announced via Facebook that this same was mission is coming to Phoenix — which will also be its first U.S. location.

Some of the menu items featured on its website (and that we hope they will bring to the future Valley location) are Toritos de Camaron (chilis stuffed with shrimp or fish), Tacos Jimmy (a flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, and octopus, then covered in a red sauce) and machaca (shrimp or marlin sautéed in butter and garlic oil).

Los Arbolitos de Cajeme will be located at 3508 West Peoria Avenue, near Metrocenter Mall.

For updates on the exact opening date, visit the Los Arbolitos Phoenix Facebook page.