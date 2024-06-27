Noble Ground Coffee opens new Valley location in Chandler

Noble Ground started as a coffee kiosk inside Footprint Center in January 2022. Then in November, the owners opened a Flagstaff location and the first metro Phoenix stand-alone shop on McDowell Road. Since then, the chain has grown to include locations around the Valley. The newest Noble Ground will open on Alma School Road in Chandler.
The coffee shop's menu rotates with the seasons, and the company just announced a selection of summer sippers. Try the Coastal Cantaloupe Matcha or the Shark Bait, a strawberry white mocha topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle and a gummy shark.
"A portion of the profits will always go towards making a meaningful impact in the community," Mona Stone told Phoenix New Times prior to the first location's opening day. Stone is the chief operating officer of Thrive Services Group, Noble Ground Coffee's parent company.
"We want to emphasize social innovation with an emphasis on education and affordable housing to start," she said.
According to the company's website, some of the focus areas are "workforce development, adult education, innovative K-8 schools and housing."
Philanthropy on a large scale may be the coffee shop's mission, but on Friday, they're offering a small act of kindness by paying for their customers' coffee. According to a social media post announcing the opening day, the new Chandler location will be giving away 16-ounce hot or iced drinks all day.
The grand opening celebration starts at 6 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.
Noble Ground Coffee
Opening Friday
2860 S. Alma School Road, #35, Chandler