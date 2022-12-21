This Local Brewery Created a Beer to Honor Late Friend and Cook Jose Jimenez

click to enlarge Jose Jimenez, 47, was a beloved father, grandfather, and cook. Jordan Micheau

click to enlarge Members of the community came together to honor Jimenez's life during a December 4 memorial hosted by Cloth & Flame. Winona Grey Photography

click to enlarge Frank Picazo created the illustration for the beer, which was also used for Jimenez's early December memorial. Frank Picazo

Wayne Coats, who has worked with Welcome Diner, Belly, and Cloth & Flame, also had a hand in making and distributing the beer. Coats worked alongside Jimenez at both Cloth & Flame and Welcome Diner.

No Way Jose IPA is a single-malt and single-hop West Coast IPA with notes of grapefruit and citrus, and pine aromas, says Robert Berkner, who owns North Mountain with his wife Candy Frogozo. It contains 36 ounces of centennial hops, which create its pine and citrus notes while paying homage to the late cook.



Nash-Jimenez helped in the brewing process alongside Jimenez's daughter, her wife, and Coats.

The brew will also be available at Little Miss BBQ, Welcome Diner, Sin Muerte, a vegetarian eatery that recently opened along Roosevelt Row, and Belly's locations in the Melrose District and Gilbert, says Coats.