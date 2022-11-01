This November, Fill Your Month With Food And Drink Events In Metro Phoenix

Arizona Fall Festival
Saturday, November 5
Margaret T. Hance Park
67 West Culver Street
602- 534-2406
The Arizona Fall Festival started 16 years ago with just 27 vendors. This year, more than 200 vendors are on the lineup for the festival taking place at Margaret T. Hance Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This massive event brings together local businesses from all over the Valley. Enjoy drinks at the AZ Beverage Garden, grab some bites at the food trucks, and bid on the silent auction. The festival is free to enter.
Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13
110 East Roosevelt Street, Suite C
602-675-2013
The Theodore Beer and Wine Bar is celebrating three years of business on Roosevelt Row with a three-day anniversary party. On Friday, stop by for a specialty beer release and vegan food truck House Sauce and Pepper at 6 p.m. On Saturday night, food will be provided by The Los Dos Carnales food truck, and Naan Typical will be serving on Sunday afternoon.
Saturday, November 12
Tumbleweed Park
2250 South McQueen Road, Chandler
480-782-2900
Take a step back in time at the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off. This unique event takes place at Tumbleweed Park and will feature teams working at authentic 1880s chuck wagons using historic cooking methods to create five-course meals. The event is free to attend, and meal tickets are $15 plus fees.
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13
Margaret T. Hance Park
67 West Culver Street
602- 534-2406
The seventh annual Phoenix Pizza Festival is also coming to Margaret T. Hance Park this month. Some of Arizona's best pizza makers will be serving slices, and there will also be live music, beer, and wine. Stop by Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for entry cost $16. Food and drinks are sold separately.
Tuesday, November 15
Phoenix City Grille
5816 North 16th Street
602-266-3001
Phoenix City Grille is partnering with Angel's Envy, a whiskey brand produced by Louisville Distilling Co. for a four-course meal highlighting bourbon cocktails. First up is a harvest salad followed by duck confit, Argentine ribeye, and a cardamom panna cotta. The meal costs $120 plus tax and 20 percent gratuity, and reservations are required.
Wednesday, November 16
The Canal Club at The Scott Resort and Spa
4925 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-424-6095
The Canal Club and Johnnie Walker Scotch are behind this special four-course dinner with scotch pairings. Start with pan-seared scallops followed by cinnamon-roasted ham, braised short rib, and black tea creme brulée. Tickets cost $100 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Wednesday, November 16
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse
7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree
602-374-4784
At Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse, wine-pairing dinners give guests the chance to travel the world through food and drink. Last month's event focused on Italy, and this month, it's all about Spain. The restaurant is teaming up with Quench Fine Wines, a Phoenix beverage distributor, for a five-course meal with wine pairings. Start with Jamón Ibérico followed by marinated charred octopus, Spanish paella, Spanish bistec, and churros with caramel dipping sauce. The event costs $105 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.
Saturday, November 19
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will demonstrate how to make Pasta e Fagioli, a hearty soup with pasta and beans. After, class attendees will enjoy the dish along with a fresh green salad and homemade biscotti. The cost is $75 a person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by phone.
Arizona Native Edible Experience
Saturday, November 19
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
480-686-9539
Some of Arizona's top Native chefs will be crafting traditional and fusion food and cocktails at this event at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West. There will also be art, curated films, live performances, and a silent auction. General admission costs $40 plus fees.
Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20
Centennial Plaza Park
9875 North 85th Avenue, Peoria
623-773-7137
The inaugural Peoria Art and Wine Festival is coming to Centennial Plaza Park, hosted by the Wilcox Wine Country Partnership and benefiting Silver Lining Riding, an adaptive riding and horsemanship program. Sample wine from 15 of the state's best wineries, listen to live music, and enjoy art and craft vendors. Tickets cost $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. A beer tasting is also available.