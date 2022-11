This November, Fill Your Month With Food And Drink Events In Metro Phoenix

click to enlarge Grab a beer at The Theodore on Roosevelt Row. Chris Malloy

With so much more than Thanksgiving, November is full of food and drink events taking place around the Valley. Get outside and enjoy the cooler temperatures, head to Margaret T. Hance Park to celebrate all things pizza, and learn how to make pasta in an Italian cooking class. Here are your Phoenix food and drink events taking place throughout November.The Arizona Fall Festival started 16 years ago with just 27 vendors. This year, more than 200 vendors are on the lineup for the festival taking place at Margaret T. Hance Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This massive event brings together local businesses from all over the Valley. Enjoy drinks at the AZ Beverage Garden, grab some bites at the food trucks, and bid on the silent auction. The festival is free to enter.Take a step back in time at the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off. This unique event takes place at Tumbleweed Park and will feature teams working at authentic 1880s chuck wagons using historic cooking methods to create five-course meals. The event is free to attend, and meal tickets are $15 plus fees.The seventh annual Phoenix Pizza Festival is also coming to Margaret T. Hance Park this month. Some of Arizona's best pizza makers will be serving slices, and there will also be live music, beer, and wine. Stop by Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for entry cost $16. Food and drinks are sold separately. Phoenix City Grille is partnering with Angel's Envy, a whiskey brand produced by Louisville Distilling Co. for a four-course meal highlighting bourbon cocktails. First up is a harvest salad followed by duck confit, Argentine ribeye, and a cardamom panna cotta. The meal costs $120 plus tax and 20 percent gratuity, and reservations are required. The Canal Club and Johnnie Walker Scotch are behind this special four-course dinner with scotch pairings. Start with pan-seared scallops followed by cinnamon-roasted ham, braised short rib, and black tea creme brulée. Tickets cost $100 per person plus tax and gratuity.At Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse, wine-pairing dinners give guests the chance to travel the world through food and drink. Last month's event focused on Italy, and this month, it's all about Spain. The restaurant is teaming up with Quench Fine Wines, a Phoenix beverage distributor, for a five-course meal with wine pairings. Start with Jamón Ibérico followed by marinated charred octopus, Spanish paella, Spanish bistec, and churros with caramel dipping sauce. The event costs $105 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will demonstrate how to make Pasta e Fagioli, a hearty soup with pasta and beans. After, class attendees will enjoy the dish along with a fresh green salad and homemade biscotti. The cost is $75 a person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by phone.Some of Arizona's top Native chefs will be crafting traditional and fusion food and cocktails at this event at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West . There will also be art, curated films, live performances, and a silent auction. General admission costs $40 plus fees.The inaugural Peoria Art and Wine Festival is coming to Centennial Plaza Park, hosted by the Wilcox Wine Country Partnership and benefiting Silver Lining Riding, an adaptive riding and horsemanship program. Sample wine from 15 of the state's best wineries, listen to live music, and enjoy art and craft vendors. Tickets cost $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. A beer tasting is also available.