 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Expect some inventive Cuban fare.EXPAND
Expect some inventive Cuban fare.
Debby Wolvos

Now Open: Little Cay Latin Caribbean Kitchen in North Central Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | October 4, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Fans of the Cuban sandwich, some good news is about to follow. The intersection of Tatum and Shea boulevards is welcoming a new eatery to the fold along with its many other restaurants. Little Cay Latin Caribbean Kitchen — Little Cay meaning little island — offers a diverse menu of Caribbean, Central American, and South American fare. The island and Latin American-focused restaurant is open as of today, October 4, at 4912 East Shea Boulevard.

That diverse menu lists an original Cuban sandwich, a Jamaican jerk chicken entree, and a boricua salad — slow-roasted pulled pork with pink beans and yellow rice. Diners can also expect appetizers like empanadas, Caribbean barbecue wings, and calamari with Thai chili sauce. And the drink menu will list some wild craft cocktails to match the food.

Related Stories

Plus, for the opening weekend, guests get a free plantain appetizer — choice of tostones, mariquitas de plátano, or maduros — with any order.

And for some Phoenix restaurant scene trivia, Little Cay’s owner is Ben Sinon, once the general manager at Wrigley Mansion. “It’s a laid-back concept,” Sinon says in a press release. “Guests can grab-n-go, dine in, and it’s perfect food for a party.”

For more information, visit the Little Cay Latin Caribbean Kitchen website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >