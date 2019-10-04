Now Open: Little Cay Latin Caribbean Kitchen in North Central Phoenix

Fans of the Cuban sandwich, some good news is about to follow. The intersection of Tatum and Shea boulevards is welcoming a new eatery to the fold along with its many other restaurants. Little Cay Latin Caribbean Kitchen — Little Cay meaning little island — offers a diverse menu of Caribbean, Central American, and South American fare. The island and Latin American-focused restaurant is open as of today, October 4, at 4912 East Shea Boulevard.

That diverse menu lists an original Cuban sandwich, a Jamaican jerk chicken entree, and a boricua salad — slow-roasted pulled pork with pink beans and yellow rice. Diners can also expect appetizers like empanadas, Caribbean barbecue wings, and calamari with Thai chili sauce. And the drink menu will list some wild craft cocktails to match the food.

Caribbean, Central, and South American food, plus craft cocktails. Debby Wolvos

Plus, for the opening weekend, guests get a free plantain appetizer — choice of tostones, mariquitas de plátano, or maduros — with any order.

And for some Phoenix restaurant scene trivia, Little Cay’s owner is Ben Sinon, once the general manager at Wrigley Mansion. “It’s a laid-back concept,” Sinon says in a press release. “Guests can grab-n-go, dine in, and it’s perfect food for a party.”

For more information, visit the Little Cay Latin Caribbean Kitchen website.