O.H.S.O. buys Helton Brewing Co. with plans to take over the space and recipes

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery has acquired Helton Brewing Co., taking over the space, brewing equipment and recipes. The move is one that positions O.H.S.O. to become one of the largest independent brewers in the state.
“We can more than quadruple our current production at our production facility – our O.H.S.O. Paradise Valley location,” says owner Jon Lane.
Taking over the Helton Brewing space on Indian School Road will allow O.H.S.O. to brew about 20,000 barrels of beer in the next one to two years, he adds. If O.H.S.O. reaches those numbers, the company could become the third largest independent craft brewer in the state, just behind SanTan Brewing Co. and Huss Brewing Co., according to Arizona Craft Brewer’s Guild Deputy Director Andrew Bauman. O.H.S.O.’s current reported beer production puts it just outside the top 10.
When asked about the growth, Lane downplays it, saying his primary focus is to create “fun, happy” places where people can enjoy a meal and a pint together.
“I’m just trying to create neighborhood gathering spot(s),” he says.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’m just tired, to be honest,” Helton says of his 25-year brewing career. "I just had to evaluate, like, how long are you going to do this? There’s really nothing else to prove. I’m happy with my accomplishments."
Helton reached out to some breweries that he thought would be a good fit to take over. When Lane first learned of Helton’s intent to sell, he was exploring a different project. But, when that didn’t work out, he quickly drafted up a letter of intent.
“Should anything happen, I wanted to be in first position,” Lane says.
He and Helton have known each other from the brewing industry and their proximity in the neighborhood. After conversations, the two reached a deal that closed on Aug. 25.
“They were kind of the perfect candidate,” Helton says, noting that the 10-barrel system and warehouse space is one that's not ideal for a startup but a bit small for the largest craft brewers.
Helton also appreciated Lane’s commitment to his business, noting that he often saw Lane at O.H.S.O. and at festivals.
“His work ethic was a good match for continuing the growth of that building," Helton says.
In addition to acquiring the building and Helton’s brewing equipment, O.H.S.O. will also take over Helton’s recipes and canning lines.
One brew that Lane anticipates continuing is Helton’s Boysenberry Sour. The tart quaff is made with nearly 90 pounds of Oregon boysenberries, which add flavor and a soft pink hue that made it a favorite among drinkers. Another Helton brew that may find a second life with O.H.S.O. is Valley Venom, an American pilsner hopped with Czech Saaz. It was Helton's homage to the staple style of the midwest, where he grew up.
While beers from Helton may re-emerge at O.H.S.O., they'll take on new names and branding, Lane says. And, Lane's intention is to keep Helton in the loop about any plans with his beers.
“I’ve known Brian forever. Even though he gave us full rights to everything, I don’t want to do anything that he wouldn’t be happy about,” Lane says.
O.H.S.O. – an acronym for Outrageous Homebrewer’s Social Outpost – has since grown to include four locations. The outposts in Phoenix, North Scottsdale and downtown Gilbert are known for pub-style eats and beers including Popsicle Blonde, a crushable fruit beer with raspberry and lemon, and Ales from the Crypt, a limited-release barrel-aged series.
O.H.S.O. also operates a distillery that crafts vodka, rum and gin, plus Little O's, a spin-off sister restaurant and bar with two locations.
The company is continuing to expand, with new brewpubs planned in the former Helton location, in Sunnyslope (alongside a Little O's) and in the West Valley. O.H.S.O. is also planning a new concept across from its downtown Gilbert alehouse that will feature duck-pin bowling.
Right now at Helton, Lane and his team are focused on getting the brewery space up to speed. They've done a few test brews with Helton to get acclimated to the brewing system and are excited to get the taproom and kitchen running before year's end.
“The goal is to make sure everyone in the neighborhood is comfortable,” Lane says. “It’s going to be a neighborhood, fun, gathering restaurant.”
O.H.S.O. will make its entry into the West Valley with a location set to open in Surprise later this year. The new restaurant comes via a partnership with KIND Hospitality which also operates O.H.S.O.s at Phoenix Sky Harbor and Mesa Gateway airports.
Meanwhile in Gilbert, the yet-to-be-named tapas-style restaurant and bowling alley is in the works. The brewer already has a location downtown featuring The Park, a large outdoor space replete with cabanas and an oversized screen for sports and other viewing events. The forthcoming concept will be located across from The Park, and Lane anticipates it will open toward the end of 2024 or early 2025.
Reflecting on O.H.S.O.’s journey from nanobrewery to one of the state’s most recognizable places for a pint, Lane recalls baking spent-grain dog treats at night with his then 5-year-old son when the brewpub was just getting off the ground. It was a simple touch that became a cornerstone of O.H.S.O.’s welcoming, dog-friendly culture. These days, it’s a task that one person is employed to do full-time.
For Lane, the reason O.H.S.O. continues to grow is simple: “Good timing, good luck and good people made it happen.”
Goodbye to Helton, but not Boysenberry SourBrian Helton says it wasn’t one but several things that led to the decision to sell his eponymous brewery.
Helton was an early adopter of canning and distribution among Arizona’s craft brewers. With access to those lines, O.H.S.O. will be able to can “pretty much on-demand,” Lane says – a process that they contracted out previously. While the brewpubs will continue to be the primary way to introduce people to O.H.S.O., Lane has signed a deal with Helton's former distributor, Hensley Beverage Co. With that partnership, he hopes to introduce the brand to more Arizonans.
“Hensley will help us reach [throughout Arizona],” Lane says. “Once people know about us and they go to one of our locations they have fun, and they associate our beer with fun.”
O.H.S.O. growing across the ValleySince the doors opened to O.H.S.O.’s Arcadia location in 2011, the brewery has been packed with people seeking craft beer, a dog-friendly patio or a spot to pull up after a bike ride.
“O.H.S.O. has shown that the idea of creating community and having great hospitality is really a key to success for any business," the Guild's Bauman says, reflecting on O.H.S.O.'s growth.
