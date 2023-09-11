O.H.S.O. buys Helton Brewing Co. with plans to take over the space and recipes

click to enlarge When Brian Helton decided to sell his eponymous brewery, he sought out brewers who could grow into the space, located on Indian School Road. Sara Crocker

Goodbye to Helton, but not Boysenberry Sour

Helton was an early adopter of canning and distribution among Arizona’s craft brewers. With access to those lines, O.H.S.O. will be able to can “pretty much on-demand,” Lane says – a process that they contracted out previously. While the brewpubs will continue to be the primary way to introduce people to O.H.S.O., Lane has signed a deal with Helton's former distributor, Hensley Beverage Co. With that partnership, he hopes to introduce the brand to more Arizonans.



“Hensley will help us reach [throughout Arizona],” Lane says. “Once people know about us and they go to one of our locations they have fun, and they associate our beer with fun.”

click to enlarge O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery will add a yet-to-be-named restaurant and bowling alley next to its downtown Gilbert location. Lauren Cusimano

O.H.S.O. growing across the Valley

“O.H.S.O. has shown that the idea of creating community and having great hospitality is really a key to success for any business," the Guild's Bauman says, reflecting on O.H.S.O.'s growth.

click to enlarge Helton Brewing Co. will be "powered by O.H.S.O." but will get a new name. Chris Malloy