Opening Dates Announced for Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Baker, and The Sicilian Butcher in Peoria

Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, and The Sicilian Baker are set to debut in the Park West retail and restaurant complex near 99th and Northern avenues in Peoria. Hash Kitchen (breakfast, brunch, morning cocktails) will open on Wednesday, September 30, while The Sicilian Butcher (Italian fare) and The Sicilian Baker (Italian treats) will start seating guests on Thursday, October 7. These are the first west Valley locations for each eatery.

Created under The Maggiore Group, this will be the fifth Hash Kitchen in the Valley, which will be at 9780 West Northern Avenue, #1110, in Peoria. It's the third location of Butcher and Baker. Always neighbors, the pairs have additional spots in north Phoenix and Chandler. The Park West sites will be at 9780 West Northern Avenue, #1100, in Peoria.

Opening three restaurants at the same time amid a pandemic required patience and perseverance, Joey Maggiore, executive chef and co-founder of the Maggiore Group, says.

"This has been a long haul. It took us almost nine months since construction to build 12,000 square feet for all three concepts," he says. "We wanted to open about a month ago, but weren't able to to do so because of lack of employment. We couldn't find people."

Those concerns were resolved with time. Now, equipped with full, trained crews, Maggiore says he's excited all restaurants at Park West will open within three weeks.

"We could have delayed our start date to November or December, but pushed to open during the pandemic because people kept emailing us, asking when the restaurants would welcome guests." Maggiore says.

Maggiore says the eateries will operate at 50 percent occupancy, with social distancing at six feet. Staff members are tested during training and will be re-tested when the restaurants open.

The restaurants plan to do takeout and also have designated parking for those who opt for pick up. Delivery will be handled through UberEats.

And don't worry, bloody mary fans: The famous build-your-own-bloody bar at Hash Kitchen will be in effect in Peoria.

Hash Kitchen Park West will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. The Sicilian Baker will be serving customers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., while The Sicilian Butcher will welcome guests for in-person dining and takeout daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.