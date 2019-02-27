Six Female Chefs From Phoenix Area Nominated for 2019 James Beard Awards

Six female chefs from the Phoenix area have been named semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards, presented by the James Beard Foundation. These awards are considered the Super Bowl of food awards for chefs. This is just the first round. Overall, the Valley has eight semifinalists.

First, Chrysa Robertson of the Scottsdale staple Rancho Pinot (number one on our 2018 list of Phoenix essentials) has been nominated for outstanding chef, a category that, like the next two, is not restricted by region.

Kai Restaurant in Chandler was nominated for outstanding service.