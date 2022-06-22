Support Us

Brunch Like a Queen at These Valley Drag Shows

June 22, 2022 7:00AM

Drag Brunch at Bevvy Uptown is hosted by Mya McKenzie every third Saturday.
If you like pairing breakfast buffets and bottomless mimosas with glitter, glam, and a show, your weekend brunch plans just got a lot more interesting.

Grab your besties and celebrate Pride Month with some of the most popular drag queens in the Valley.

Restaurants throughout metro Phoenix will start the morning with style at drag brunches throughout the month of June and beyond. Catch one or all of these shows for a morning full of lively performances, celebrity impersonations, and a smorgasbord of bacon and eggs.

Bevvy Uptown

5600 North Seventh Street, #100
When: Third Saturday of Every Month, 11 a.m.
Price: $20-150 per person
On the third Saturday of every month, local queen Mya McKenzie hosts a drag brunch at Bevvy Uptown, with choreographed routines and chorizo hash included. Expect animated table-side performances and elaborate ensembles donned by some of the Valley’s best drag queens.

All tickets include admission to the show, a single brunch entree, and limited beer and cocktail options. Tickets can be purchased on the restaurant's website as new shows are posted to the calendar. Groups larger than 10 people are advised to purchase a VIP package.

click to enlarge Party with drag queens Barbra Seville and Robin Banks at Blue Hound's Drag Brunch on Saturday, June 25. - BLUE HOUND KITCHEN & COCKTAILS
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

2 East Jefferson Street
When: Saturday, June 25, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Price: $45-75 per person
With well-known Arizona drag queens Barbra Seville and Robin Banks, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails is throwing a celebration fit for a queen. Blue Hound’s drag brunch will feature a breakfast buffet and a selection of morning-appropriate cocktails.

If this sounds like the ideal brunch experience, keep in mind tickets must be purchased in advance. There are three tiers of tickets available including general admission, the 'Queen’s Package,' and 'Royal Court.' All tickets include access to the buffet but if you’re looking for VIP seating and unlimited drinks, expect to spend more on the experience.

The Hot Chick

4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale
When: Every Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Price: $25+ per person
How would you feel if we told you that you could get a bottle of Champagne for a dollar? It’s true. The Hot Chick’s Peace, Love, and Bubbles Drag Brunch features cheap Champagne and entertaining performances by none other than Barbra Seville and Friends. Meet your gang at The Hot Chick on Sundays for a drag brunch experience complete with corn hole tournaments and a signature brunch item, Nugs and Waffles.

Don’t forget to get that $1 bottle of champagne, which is included with the purchase of any entree. Reserve a table by texting the VIP host at 480-255-7733.

click to enlarge Experience celebrity impersonators performing as Cher, Beyoncé, and Madonna at Illusions the Drag Queen Show. - ILLUSIONS THE DRAG QUEEN SHOW
Experience celebrity impersonators performing as Cher, Beyoncé, and Madonna at Illusions the Drag Queen Show.
Illusions the Drag Queen Show

4280 North Drinkwater Boulevard, #100, Scottsdale and 414 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 1:30 p.m.
Price: $30-200 per person
Sip on a mimosa and sing along to songs by your favorite artists at Illusions the Drag Queen Show. Every Saturday and Sunday, this burlesque-style show merges comedy and drag to bring you celebrity impersonators of Madonna, Cardi B, Cher, Adele, and more.

Two Valley locations host the shows and tickets include the option to add a three-course meal and bottomless mimosas for an additional cost. Group tickets and VIP packages are also available at a discounted rate per person. Tickets for all shows can be purchased on the website.

Diva Royale Drag Queen Show

4434 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale
When: Every Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Price: $30-95 per person
A rainbow of flashing lights and Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody” echoes across the room as a celebrity impersonator comes out on stage. Where are you? The worldwide drag queen show, Diva Royale.

Every Sunday in Scottsdale, catch a glimpse of your favorite local drag queens impersonating celebrities singing their top hits. Food is not included with general admission tickets nor will you be able to order when you arrive. If you’re planning on eating, you can add on a three-course meal when making an online ticket purchase.
