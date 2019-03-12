February D-List: 14 Phoenix Restaurants Bomb Their Health Inspections

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation of last month's report.

Fourteen metro Phoenix area restaurants bombed their February health inspections. Violations include roach spray stored dangerously close to food, dirty soda gun nozzles, moldy fruit, and kitchen staff handling ready-to-eat food with no gloves. These eateries all received a D rating from the Maricopa County health inspector.

Four Seasons Sushi Bar and Grill

1652 North Higley Ridge, #A-101, Gilbert

“Observed sushi chef use same knife and cutting board to prepare raw tuna roll, wipe the knife with a soiled damp cloth, then prepare a crabmeat roll. Sushi containing raw fish must have a separate knife and cutting board from that used for non-raw sushi”

“Manager and sushi chef were unaware of the need to use 2 separate cutting boards and knives, one for preparing raw sushi and the other for non-raw. Manager and employee were unaware of the temperature minimum of steam table in use. Steam table reached a maximum of 103F on high setting and both manager and employee were unaware it was in disrepair and should reach a minimum of 135F.”

Samurai Sam's

550 West Bell Road

“Open container of raw shrimp being stored above a large open container of raw cut veggies.”

“White meat chicken in steam table being stored at 99-100 degrees F, PIC said this item had just been cut and put into storage. Had employee reheat item to 165 degrees F before returning to steam table.”

Subway No. 17221

1939 East Baseline Road, #114, Gilbert

“Observed a pan of spinach and egg patties at 48 - 49 Deg. in the Eastern display cooler unit on the service line”

“Observed a cell phone stored on an open box of food, service gloves and a purse and jacket stored next to bread pans on a lower shelf of a prep table in the back area. Also, observed a personal meal stored on top shelf above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler.”

A popular pizza joint lands on the D list. Phoenix New Times

Barro's Pizza

4636 South Higley Road, Gilbert

“Observed chicken wings holding at 55 *F near fryer. Person in charge discarded.”

“Observed mechanical dishwasher dispensing chlorine sanitizer below 50 ppm. Person in charge replaced with new sanitizer at the time of inspection.”

The Louie

607 West Osborn Road

“White fuzzy build up (appears to be mold) on whole lemons in walk in cooler.”

“Soda gun nozzle at main/large bar with black/brown build up inside of nozzle. Person in charge removed nozzle and placed into 3 compartment sink to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized at time of inspection.”

Subway No. 576

1940 West Baseline Road, #2, Mesa

“Observed ant and roach spray stored above walk-in freezer. PIC discarded the ant and roach spray at the time of inspection”

“Observed employee handle cell phone and then proceed to begin assembling sandwiches without washing hands.”

Cindy's Arizona Café

124 East McKellips Road, Mesa

“Observed salsa in walk-in cooler dated 2/5, fettuccine pasta and chicken salad in reach in cooler from 2/13. Employee discarded items at time of inspection. TCS Foods shall be discarded 6 days from the date it was prepared. “

More like Chuck D. Cheese. Google Maps

Chuck E. Cheese's No. 3219

6767 West Bell Road, #101, Glendale

“Internal temperature of cheese sauce and marinara sauce in squeeze bottles stored in water of hot holding unit measured at 125 Deg. F. Per staff, food taken from walk-in cooler and placed in hot holding for 2 hours and 45 minutes. Per staff, hot holding unit is placed at a #2 temperature setting. The internal temperature of water in unit measured at 125 Deg. F. Discussed proper re-heating (re-heat to 165 Deg. F.) and hot holding (maintain at 135 Deg. F.). Manager discarded food and food placed on embargo at time of inspection”

Sizzler Restaurant

1050 South Country Club Road, Mesa

“Observed no paper towels at hand wash sink on cook line near walk-in refrigerator. PIC provided paper towels at the time of inspection.”

“Observed heavily rusted shelving in display cooler behind cashier area containing packaged foods and clean glassware for beverages. All equipment must be maintained in good repair at all times. Must replace or repair shelving prior to next routine inspection.”

EXPAND The D stands for... Joe King/Flickr

Denny's No. 6942

2525 West Deer Valley Road

“Observed an employee wash their hands for less than 5 seconds. This employee was working in the dish washing area. Had employee properly re-wash hands before returning to work. Reviewed that proper hand washing includes lather with soap for 10-15 seconds before rinsing with PIC and employee.”

Babbo Italian Eatery

20211 North 67th Avenue, Suite B-4, Glendale

“Staff member handling ready-to-eat salad mix and fruit with barehands. Additional staff member handling ready-to-eat grilled chicken with barehands to place on pasta dish. Discussed no barehand contact requirement for ready-to-eat foods. Manager had staff wash hands and apply gloves at time of inspection. Instructed manager to discard food and food placed on embargo at time of inspection. “

Mercado Y Carniceria El Rancho

2601 East Bell Road, #3

“No cold water is available in employee hand wash sink in deli area. Hot water get too hot for properly washing hand.”

Pita Jungle

1652 South Val Vista Drive, #128, Mesa

“Observed employee wearing one glove on hand and use other ungloved hand to assist in making salad. Instructed employee and PIC that gloves must be worn on both hands to ensure that bare hand contact with ready to eat foods are eliminated.”

“Observed salad dressing that states keep refrigerated on packaging in portioned cups holding at 70*F”

Chantilly's

717 West Union Hills Drive, #6-7

“Observed several opened packages of hotdogs without date markings. PIC was unsure when packages were opened. Hotdogs were voluntarily discarded at time of inspection.”