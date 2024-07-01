 Phoenix New Times looking for new freelance food writers | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

We’re craving new freelance food writers

Like to write and eat? Phoenix New Times is looking for journalists to help us with our food section.
July 1, 2024
Like the buttermilk pancakes at Joe's Diner, our food freelancers are the real deal.
Like the buttermilk pancakes at Joe's Diner, our food freelancers are the real deal. Natasha Yee
Share this:
The Valley’s food scene is always evolving, from favorite joints that close and new concepts throwing open their doors to local chefs gaining national acclaim.

We work hard to cover it all and need your help to stay on top of it. So here we are putting out a call for freelance writers.

If you’re interested in finding and sharing stories that make metro Phoenix a fascinating place to eat, drink and live, we’d love to hear from you.

We’re not looking for a critic — we’ve got one of those — or an Instagram following, but rather those interested in journalism, food and culture (or nachos and beer) with a penchant for AP Style.

Our coverage spans the Valley, including off-the-beaten-path gems and newly opened hot spots. We write about bars, restaurants, taco stands, pop-ups, festivals, coffee, beer, booze and more booze plus stories about the community of chefs, cooks, bakers and restaurateurs behind it all. We even follow the buzz around Buc-ee’s coming to Arizona and where Aldi is opening its newest store.

If you're interested in writing for us, send your resume, two writing samples and three pitches that give us a good idea of the types of stories you’d like to cover. If you don't have any samples, but feel like you could write, go ahead and give us a shout. Some of our key writers published their first pieces here.

Before you do, though, take a minute to read through some of our stories (like this, this or this) to understand our tone and coverage.

Send that email to [email protected] with the subject line "New Times food writer."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Matt Hennie is editor-in-chief of Phoenix New Times. Previously, he was executive editor of the Wichita Beacon and helped launch the non-profit newsroom in 2021. Before that, he served as co-publisher of Project Q Atlanta, a digital news site covering LGTBQ issues he launched in 2008. Hennie has worked as a reporter and editor focused on local news for more than 25 years at media outlets in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
Contact: Matt Hennie
The 10 best breakfast restaurants in Phoenix

Breakfast & Brunch

The 10 best breakfast restaurants in Phoenix

By Tirion Boan
‘It was so much fun.’ Phoenix chef wins ‘Chopped’

Food & Drink News

‘It was so much fun.’ Phoenix chef wins ‘Chopped’

By Sara Crocker
Tacos Chiwas is closing a Valley location. Here's what to know

Openings & Closings

Tacos Chiwas is closing a Valley location. Here's what to know

By Tirion Boan
The Battle of the Bruschetta is on at Postino

Food & Drink News

The Battle of the Bruschetta is on at Postino

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation