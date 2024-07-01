We’re craving new freelance food writers

The Valley’s food scene is always evolving, from favorite joints that close and new concepts throwing open their doors to local chefs gaining national acclaim.
We work hard to cover it all and need your help to stay on top of it. So here we are putting out a call for freelance writers.
If you’re interested in finding and sharing stories that make metro Phoenix a fascinating place to eat, drink and live, we’d love to hear from you.
We’re not looking for a critic — we’ve got one of those — or an Instagram following, but rather those interested in journalism, food and culture (or nachos and beer) with a penchant for AP Style.
Our coverage spans the Valley, including off-the-beaten-path gems and newly opened hot spots. We write about bars, restaurants, taco stands, pop-ups, festivals, coffee, beer, booze and more booze plus stories about the community of chefs, cooks, bakers and restaurateurs behind it all. We even follow the buzz around Buc-ee’s coming to Arizona and where Aldi is opening its newest store.
If you're interested in writing for us, send your resume, two writing samples and three pitches that give us a good idea of the types of stories you’d like to cover. If you don't have any samples, but feel like you could write, go ahead and give us a shout. Some of our key writers published their first pieces here.
Before you do, though, take a minute to read through some of our stories (like this, this or this) to understand our tone and coverage.
Send that email to [email protected] with the subject line "New Times food writer."