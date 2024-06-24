 Phoenix restaurant The Sicilian Butcher, Baker to expand to Texas | Phoenix New Times
The Sicilian Butcher, Baker announce regional expansion

The Italian concepts will soon open three locations outside of the Valley.
June 24, 2024
The Sicilian Butcher and Baker are opening soon in Texas.
The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker are household names in metro Phoenix, as the restaurant and its adjoining bakery have locations throughout the Valley. But now, the homegrown concept is expanding beyond Arizona.

The restaurant announced a regional expansion starting with three new restaurants in Texas.

The first new spot is slated to open soon. The Sicilian Butcher's first out-of-state location will open in Fort Worth on July 20. Two more locations are planned for the Lone Star State, including one opening in North Dallas in early 2025 and another in San Antonio midway through the year.

The Sicilian Butcher is known for its craft meatballs and charcuterie bar and has locations in north Phoenix, Peoria and Chandler. Each location also has a connected Sicilian Baker, where customers can try cannoli, gelato and a rotation of other Italian pastries and desserts.

Chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore owns Valley restaurants including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and The Mexicano.
The dual concept comes from local chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore. The Maggiore Group is behind The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano and The Rosticceria.

The Sicilian Butcher and Baker's expansion into Texas follows Hash Kitchen's national expansion. The popular party brunch spot has six locations outside of Arizona, with its latest in Fort Worth. It will be neighbors with the first Texas location of The Sicilian Butcher and Baker.

The regional expansion comes thanks to a partnership between The Maggiore Group and private equity firm, the Savory Fund. Together, the companies are working to expand the brands into neighboring states.

“There’s nothing quite like The Sicilian Butcher — from the dishes to the décor to the hospitality. It’s truly an unforgettable experience,” Andrew K. Smith, managing director and co-founder of the Savory Fund said in a news release announcing the expansion. “We’ve had the privilege of partnering with The Maggiore Group on two of their experiential brands — Hash Kitchen and The Sicilian Butcher — and together, we have an exciting road ahead of bringing these concepts to new parts of the country.”

In the announcement, Maggiore noted the importance of continuing the legacy of his father, former chef and restaurant owner Tomaso Maggiore, and sharing his Italian roots.

"Get ready, Texas," Maggiore said in the announcement. "The Sicilians are coming.”
