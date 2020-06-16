 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Many Phoenix-area eateries are returning to takeout and delivery models, including Chelsea's Kitchen.EXPAND
Many Phoenix-area eateries are returning to takeout and delivery models, including Chelsea's Kitchen.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Restaurants and Bars in the Phoenix Area Are Beginning to Close Due to COVID-19 ... Again

Lauren Cusimano | June 16, 2020 | 3:37pm
AA

In mid-March, we began to report on Valley restaurants closing their dining rooms because of the coronavirus.

Three months later, here we go again.

Though many restaurant owners have made it apparent they will not be reopening until case numbers see a decline, others in metropolitan Phoenix have reopened with an abundance of safety precautions. For some, the decision of when to open was extremely difficult.

Starting in late May, and continuing through this past weekend, reports of food industry workers testing positive for coronavirus have picked up speed. Some of those reports have come in the form of official statements from restaurant groups and their spokespeople, while others have been made by employees via social media.

Many restaurants have now re-closed in-house dining as a result.

That includes the Queen Creek location of Oregano’s Pizza Bistro, La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen in Gilbert, The Shop Beer Co. in Tempe, and SanTan Brewing Co. in Chandler. A slew of Arcadia-area eateries — Zipps Sports Grill, Chelsea’s Kitchen, Hash Kitchen, The Porch — have also closed back down.

And the posts keep coming. Some places are fully closed, others are regressing back to takeout and delivery only.

Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale, Aioli Gourmet Burgers, and Chzburger in Glendale are all back to curbside only.

The Ostrich and Crust Simply Italian have, for now, re-closed dining spaces in downtown Chandler.EXPAND
The Ostrich and Crust Simply Italian have, for now, re-closed dining spaces in downtown Chandler.
Lauren Cusimano

The Dirty Drummer resumed dine-in service on June 8 but closed for one day on June 16 to get the entire staff tested as a precaution.

We informally reviewed Jupiter Rings Wings and More on Monday, but since then owner Jason Higgins has closed the eatery through June 19 to organize extra safety training for his staff.

Restaurants still offering in-house dining are also making announcements, again through social media and spokespeople, that face masks will now be required on the premises. Those include Whyld Ass Cafe as well as all LGO Hospitality eateries: La Grande Orange Grocery & Pizzeria, Ingo’s Tasty Food, Cake Shop, and Buck &Rider.

Again, this follows national news of Arizona’s COVID-19 cases increasing drastically. Our infection rate has now surpassed that of New York.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

