 These 12 Phoenix restaurants are now closed | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

These 12 Valley restaurants and bars are now closed

Barrio Cafe, Carly's Bistro and Serrano's all said goodbye after decades of serving customers.
June 3, 2024
Barrio Cafe, an icon on 16th Street near Thomas Road, has closed after more than two decades.
Barrio Cafe, an icon on 16th Street near Thomas Road, has closed after more than two decades. Lynn Trimble

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $5,000. This money directly supports the journalism Phoenix New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$2,000
Share this:
May was a big month for closings. Whether due to the intimidating task of staring down another Phoenix summer or chefs finding the right time to retire, the Valley is down a dozen eateries. Phoenix said goodbye to heavyweights Barrio Cafe and Carly's Bistro after around two decades each, plus some others that only served customers for a short while but made a lasting impact of their own. Here are the recent restaurant closings from around metro Phoenix.

click to enlarge
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza has closed her iconic restaurant Barrio Cafe.
Danielle Cortez

Barrio Cafe

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza has hung up her chef coat at Barrio Cafe. The Mexican restaurant served its last customers on May 31 and was a Phoenix institution over 20 years. It is credited with launching Mexican food into the fine dining realm in the Valley. The chef and co-owner has won many awards and accolades throughout her cooking career and is also a celebrated community advocate. In her retirement from the kitchen, she's turned her attention to writing and recently released her first book.

click to enlarge
Carly's Bistro was a Roosevelt Row staple for nearly 20 years. It closed on May 3 after one final First Friday.
Lynn Trimble

Carly's Bistro

The red-painted building with turquoise awnings on Roosevelt Row has been recognizable as Carly's Bistro for nearly 20 years. But the owners are ready to pass the torch. Along with its food and drinks, Carly's was known to host local musicians and artists, displaying works on the restaurant's walls. Carly's closed after one final First Friday event packed with many of the creatives that found a home there over the years. Now the building starts its transformation into Industry Standard, a new concept set to open this fall.

Cogburn's Big Wings

The Gilbert location of Cogburn's Big Wings has closed after nearly a decade on Cooper and Warner roads. The bar and restaurant served wings along with a full menu and a "country rockin' vibe," according to its website. Three other East Valley locations, two in Gilbert and one in Mesa, remain open and the company has just launched a new Cogburn's in Chandler. 

Galapagos Coffee Shop

Gilbert's Ecuadorian cafe Galapagos Coffee Shop closed after serving its last lattes on May 28. Owner Alexandra Moran posted the news to social media in mid-May, giving fans a few weeks to stop by for their favorite drinks and pastries. Describing the closure as bittersweet, Moran explained that she's closing the shop to spend more time with family and focus on her health. The post also noted that Galapagos isn't completely done and will evolve into a home-based business in the future.

Handlebar

Located in the heart of student country along Tempe's Mill Avenue, Handlebar announced plans to close just a few weeks after Arizona State University's graduation. The bar and restaurant offered classic pub fare and beer in an atmosphere packed with screens to catch the game. It hosted a closing celebration on Saturday with drink specials and a UFC watch party.

click to enlarge
Jalapeño Inferno is known for its green corn tamales. The DC Ranch location is now closed.
Jalapeño Inferno

Jalapeno Inferno

The DC Ranch location of Jalapeno Inferno has closed. The restaurant served a large menu of Mexican food with a New Mexico twist as many of the dishes included Hatch green chiles. Options also included seafood such as ceviche and shrimp and lobster fajitas. The owners announced the closure on the restaurant's website. "After careful consideration and much deliberation, it is with an abundance of sorrow and dismay that we are announcing the closure of Jalapeno Inferno Market Street," the post explains. "We worked hard to renew our lease with the landlord after our initial 10 year run and were simply unable to come to terms." The local chain has another location plus a takeout kitchen in Scottsdale and a restaurant in Peoria that remain open.

click to enlarge
Kaizen served a Japanese and Latin fusion menu in downtown Phoenix.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Kaizen

Just south of the city center, Kaizen served sushi and Latin fusion in industrial-chic digs. But after around four years, the restaurant has closed. It opened during the pandemic as a takeout business, evolving into a full-service restaurant as the world reopened. And while the downtown location is now closed, the concept isn't gone forever. The owners are opening a "mini Kaizen" in Tempe and teased plans for potential new locations coming soon.

P. Croissant

South Tempe bakery P. Croissant served customers for over 40 years. It sold sweet options including croissants, pastries and coffee, along with savory croissant sandwiches and salads. But now, the longstanding business has closed. "Things change. The economy, the market place, lifestyles, and our own personal health bring change to us all. These things, and with the encouragement of family and crew (almost family), I've decided it's time to close P.Croissant and retire," the owner posted to the bakery's website.

click to enlarge
The final location of Sandbar Mexican Grill has closed.
Sandbar Mexican Grill

Sandbar Mexican Grill

Sandbar Mexican Grill said its final goodbyes as its Gilbert location closed in early May. The local chain of beach cantina-style spots functioned as a restaurant during the day, and turned into a nightlife destination in the evening. Over the past few years, locations have steadily closed, with the Gilbert restaurant being the last remaining spot. The concept was part of Evening Entertainment Group, a hospitality company that also owns RnR, Bottled Blonde, Chauncey Social, Backyard and other Valley restaurants and clubs.

click to enlarge The bar at Second Story.
Second Story, the 10-year-old Scottsdale restaurant and bar, closed on May 4.
Second Story

Second Story

After 10 years in business, Scottsdale bar and restaurant Second Story closed in early May. Owner Tommy Plato posted a video to the restaurant's Instagram account, sharing the "bittersweet" news. "It's emotional for sure, but nothing but gratitude," he told Phoenix New Times. Dalas-based Velvet Taco will move into the building and Plato has directed his attention to opening The Ends, a new restaurant in the former Kazimierz Wine & Whiskey space in the heart of Old Town.

click to enlarge
Serrano’s Chandler restaurant has closed.
Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants

Serrano's Mexican Restaurant

Serrano's served Mexican food in Chandler for over four decades. But now, the longstanding Mexican restaurant has closed. A family business that started with Serrano Brothers Popular Store more than 100 years ago, the Serrano family transitioned from selling clothes to serving food in 1979. While the Chandler location has closed, fans can still find their Serrano's favorites at locations in Mesa, Queen Creek and Tempe.

Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits

Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits has closed. The restaurant, taproom and brewery opened in 2020 served a menu of classic pub fare along with brunch and cocktails. It was located on Ray Road in Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Esquire names Phoenix wine bar one of the best in America

Wine

Esquire names Phoenix wine bar one of the best in America

By Tirion Boan
This downtown Phoenix sushi restaurant is closing. Here's what we know

Food & Drink News

This downtown Phoenix sushi restaurant is closing. Here's what we know

By Tirion Boan
The 5 best bites and sips we tried in May around metro Phoenix

Food & Drink News

The 5 best bites and sips we tried in May around metro Phoenix

By Tirion Boan and Sara Crocker
602 Day deals: Where to eat and drink on Phoenix's new holiday

Food & Drink News

602 Day deals: Where to eat and drink on Phoenix's new holiday

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation