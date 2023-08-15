 Phoenix restaurants raise money for Hawaii as wildfires continue to burn | Phoenix New Times
These Phoenix restaurants are raising money for Hawaii wildfire relief

As wildfires continue to burn on Maui, Phoenix restaurants and cafes are doing their part to help.
August 15, 2023
Through the end of the month, Koibito Poke will donate a portion of sales to the Maui Strong Fund.
As the people of Hawaii continue to battle horrendous fires that have swept through the island state, metro Phoenix restaurants are doing their part to help.

The fires have become the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. for more than 100 years. As of Monday, reports confirmed that at least 99 people have died. Many thousands more have lost their homes and been impacted by the fire. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green estimated damages of about $6 billion.

In Phoenix, local restaurants are responding to the tragedy by raising money for relief efforts.

At Streets of New York, which has 14 locations around the Valley and another in Prescott, a portion of the sales from Hawaiian pizzas with Canadian bacon and pineapple will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation throughout the month of August. The restaurant is also making a $2,000 pledge.

At Koibito Poke, a portion of the August sales from the restaurant's signature bowls will be donated to the same foundation's Maui Strong Fund which is focusing on providing rapid response and recovery resources for those directly impacted by the fires.

The fund helps with shelter, food, financial assistance and services identified through the foundation, state and county officials, other nonprofit organizations and community members in Hawaii. Koibito has four locations in the Valley with two in Scottsdale, one in Phoenix and one in Chandler.

Badass Coffee of Hawaii, a chain of coffee shop cafes with a downtown Phoenix location and another in Tolleson, is also raising money through their whole-bean coffee sales. Currently, the company is donating 100% of sales of all Maui coffees to various relief organizations helping Hawaii recover. Some of the coffee options include bags of Maui Yellow Caturra, Maui Typica and Maui Mokka beans. The bags of coffee can be ordered online or found in stores.

CRUjiente Tacos on Camelback Road is hosting a specific day fundraiser on Aug. 20. From noon until 4 p.m., all proceeds from their pork belly tacos sold a the walk-up window will be donated to relief efforts in Hawaii.

Vecina, the modern American and Latin-inspired restaurant on 56th Steet, is raising money for Hawaii on Aug. 17 through 20. All of the proceeds from a short rib barbacoa taco dish with sweet corn and Anaheim chiles will be donated.

Kaizen, a chic industrial sushi restaurant in downtown Phoenix, is running a raffle to raise money. Starting on Aug. 21, the raffle will run for a week, collecting money for Hawaii. The winner will receive a $500 gift card.

Chula Seafood is also hosting a raffle for a $500 gift card. Starting on Aug. 21, customers can enter for $5 per raffle ticket. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward the fundraiser and entries can be placed in store or online.

Original Breakfast House on 32nd Street is hosting a fundraiser on Aug. 26 and 27 with food specials, live music and a raffle.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at ti[email protected].
