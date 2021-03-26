Roundup: The Coronado Is Moving, Stratta Has a New Concept, and Bars Are Back, Baby

- Local
It’s Friday, and we have six big bites of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Let’s get started.
The Latest on Arizona Bars and Governor Ducey
Earlier this week, the Arizona Supreme Court interpreted Governor Doug Ducey's recent Executive Order 2021-05 as rescinding all capacity limits — keyword there being "all." As a result, Ilan Wurman, a law professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University representing 130 Arizona bars, posted this announcement: “The AG agrees with our interpretation of the Supreme Court's order yesterday. EO 2021-05 rescinds all capacity restrictions and requires equality, whether you're a bar that serves food or not.”
Then, on Thursday, Ducey issued a new executive order, repealing all remaining COVID-related restrictions in the state.
In other words, welcome back bars.
The Coronado Is Moving to the Old Tuck Shop Spot
It’s been fuzzy for months whether Tuck Shop has closed (Google says yes, social media says nothing), but now the news is clear. Tuck Shop is over. However, the restaurant space at 2245 North 12th Street won’t stay quiet for long. Popular vegan eatery The Coronado will be moving in this summer. “The rumors are true, we’re moving!” reads a post on social media. “We are eternally grateful for the opportunity to start The Coronado PHX in the little house on 7th back in 2015 ... but life tosses all sorts of things your way & it’s time for us to move on.”
Stratta Kitchen Will Be Campo Italian Bistro and Bar
Remember when James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Stratta opened Stratta Kitchen last August? Well, say goodbye … sort of. Chef Stratta is shifting menu items to focus less on the Mediterranean coast and more on the Italian countryside. The new eatery will be called Campo Italian Bistro and Bar, and it will open this May. Think Spiced butternut ravioli, chicken cutlets with marsala, burrata cheese and oven-dried tomato Insalata, and buttermilk and ricotta pancakes for brunch. The new spot will take over the old one at 8260 North Hayden Road, #A102.
Hey Corkmasters! Check Out Tarbell’s New Wine Club
Never still for long, Chef Mark Tarbell is now launching a wine club to be run, appropriately, out of The Wine Store at 3205 East Camelback Road. The wine program showcases hand-selected wines from Tarbell and his expert team. Annual fees range from $200 to $6,000 for The Luxury Club. Perks include member-exclusive tastings, discounts, sales events, cooking demos by in-house chefs of Tarbell’s and T’s Wine Bar plus wine education. Members can sip onsite at T's Wine Bar, order for pickup, or opt for delivery.
Local Roaster Press Coffee Supporting Local Schools
This week, Press Coffee announced proceeds from its Community Blend will go toward local school districts till May 16. in-store purchases of the blend will support six school districts, depending on where the Press location lies. For instance, the Biltmore spot supports the Madison Elementary District, Muse supports the Phoenix Elementary District, Skywater the Tempe School District, etc. Or you can choose a local school or district if you order online, which you may do so here.
Coming in 2022: Buck &Rider 2.0
LGO Hospitality’s seafood restaurant Buck &Rider, which has been serving Arcadia flown-in seafood since 2015, is opening a second location. Buck &Rider 2.0 will open this time next year on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard (specifically 18545 North Allied Way) in the Shops at Chauncey Ranch. Expect the same happy hour, same dishes like the voodoo fried rice and smoked trout dip, and another Abby’s Oyster Bar at the north Scottsdale location.
