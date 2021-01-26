20 Special Menus for Valentine's Day 2021 in Metro Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

If you're wondering where to go for Valentine's Day, the pressure's off. Phoenix-area restaurants have you covered. Those who prefer to dine-in may choose from prix fix menus while couples hoping for a quiet, maskless dinner at home have plenty of carryout options.

Here are 20 restaurants in the Valley with Valentine's Day dinner ideas.

ComicX 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #95



Nerds in love can head to ComicX, the comic book-themed eatery and gift shop at Desert Ridge Marketplace, for some February 14 specials. The Valentine’s Day Couple Dinner is two entrees of the regular menu with choice of soup or salad and a Churro Bowl with chocolate hearts. Add two drinks from the bar and this special rounds up to $65. Upgrade those entrees to prime rib, a baked potato, choice of vegetable for $75.

Ember 10438 North Fort McDowell Road, Fort McDowell



A five-course dinner awaits at Ember in the new We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. Entree choices range from filet mignon, halibut, roasted hen, or stuffed lamb, which are sided with salads and red pepper sorbet. Dinner is available on Sunday, February 14, starting at 5 p.m. and cost is $150 per couple. Reservations can be made online or by calling 480-789-8544.



EXPAND The Farish House has made the most out of this historic home. Farish House

The Farish House 816 North Third Street



No prix fixe here — The Farish House is giving couples the chance to create their own menu. Choose from a charcuterie board, soups and salads, stuffed eggplant, short ribs, and cassoulet to name a few options. The wine menu is expansive while cocktails include the Cuba Libre, A Whiskey Smash, and the Old Phoenix Orange Blossom. A variety of specials will be offered from Friday through Sunday, February 12 to 14. Reservations can be made online or by calling 602-281-6659.

Fired Pie Multiple Locations



Sometimes celebrating Valentine's Day means dinner with the family. At Fired Pie, the whole gang can order two entrees which include a mix-and-match of macaroni and cheese, salad, or pizza, as well as one heart-shaped dessert and four fountain drinks for $39.99. The offer is good Friday through Sunday, February 12 to 14.

EXPAND Find plenty of outdoor seating at Boulder's Resort. The Grill & Kitchen Bar

The Grill 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Scottsdale



On Sunday, February 14, from 5 to 9 p.m., The Grill at Boulders Resort & Spa is treating couples to a special menu. Starters include choice of strawberry with goat cheese salad or lobster bisque, followed by a main course of either seared red grouper with beet risotto, truffled filet beef tenderloin, or grilled bone-in pork chop. For dessert? Raspberry cheesecake. Cost is $78 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 480-595-4621.

GuacStar Kitchen & Cantina 920 East University Drive, #204, Tempe



Sometimes Valentine's Day requires tequila. At GuacStar, get two cocktails for $6. There's the Amorita — a frozen blend of blue agave tequila, rose wine, cherry liqueur, lime juice, and red sangria — and the Sex in Mexico City, or orange tequila, cranberry juice, and agave nectar. Pair these drinks with any of the plant-based menu items (we suggest the grilled Guac Pocket). The cocktail deal is good from Friday through Sunday, February 12 to 14.

EXPAND If you're hoping for an intimate dinner, check out Hearth '61. Mountain Shadows

Hearth '61 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



From 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14, Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows is offering a three-course prix fixe menu. Starters include a shiitake mushroom and goat cheese tart followed by choice of butternut squash ravioli or a surf-and-turf dish. Dessert is a chocolate chiffon mousse cake with candied rose petals. Cost is $89. Reservations are recommended can be made at 480-624-5458.

Humble Pie Multiple Locations



Who can say no to bottomless mimosas on Valentine's Day? Humble Pie is offering the beloved breakfast cocktail all day on Sunday, February 14. To complement your drink, pair it with a BK sandwich for $10, which includes a sourdough English muffin, sweet and spicy bacon, tomatoes, jalapeños, and melted provolone. Or just split a pizza.

Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse 7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse is offering a three-course Valentine's Day menu starting at 4 p.m. on February 14. Appetizers include bacon-wrapped prawns, lobster bisque, or a winter salad, followed by entrees like Chilean sea bass, prime rib, and lobster tail, or a 40-ounce prime tomahawk for two. Cap it off with Maria’s Red Velvet Cake. Reservations can be made by calling 602-374-4784.

Little Rituals 132 South Central Avenue



Find one romantic environment on the fourth floor of the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Downtown. Little Rituals is offering prix-fixe packages starting February 1. The cocktail bar is packaging three courses with a bottle of champagne for $125 a couple. The first course is a burrata salad, followed by a choice of chicken pesto gnocchi or crab ravioli, and capped with an espresso chocolate cake and chocolate-covered strawberries. Little Rituals is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 5 p.m. to the last reservation (which are highly recommended) slot at 10:30 p.m.

The patio at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn creates the right ambiance. The Hermosa Inn

Lon's at The Hermosa Inn 5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley



At Lon's at the Hermosa Inn, Chef Sam Anderson is serving a special dinner to commemorate Valentine's Day on Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14. From 5 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy choice of Alaskan king crab, lemon ricotta tortellini, or lobster bisque followed by either Wagyu filet, scallop, duck breast, or pan-seared Chilean sea bass. Dessert is a chocolate strawberry torte or passion fruit cheesecake. Cost is $95 per person and reservations can be made by calling 602-955-7878.

Maple & Ash 7135 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



If couples don't care to swing by the flower shop for Valentine's Day, Maple & Ash is offering complimentary red roses, chocolate truffles, and macarons with the purchase of brunch or dinner. These extras will be offered on Sunday, February 14. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling 480-400-8888.



EXPAND Cap off a meal with a special dessert at Marcellino Ristorante. Marcellino Ristorante

Marcellino Ristorante 7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Marcellino Ristorante's Valentine's Day menu includes filet mignon, squid ink fettuccine with tomato, and Zuppa di Pesce Royale — a medley of shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, the fish of the day and half a fresh Maine lobster sautéed in tomato and white wine. Dinner is offered only on Sunday, February 14. For those who don't want to dine in, pick up the Baskets of Amore special, which includes an entree of pasta, fish, chicken, or beef to share starting at $95.

Match Market & Bar 1100 North Central Avenue



Match Market & Bar is offering a bargain for Valentine's Day. A house salad, any pizza, and a bottle of wine are $35. Pie selections include Margherita, Mexican pizza, meat and peppers, and the Bianca — ricotta, mozzarella, and roasted pepper. For those wanting to add something extra, any two entrees, a house salad, a bottle of wine, and a dessert of strawberries and mascarpone is $50. Offers are available for dine-in or to-go.

EXPAND Gal pals can sip on champagne at Peacock Wine Bar. Peacock Wine Bar

Peacock Wine Bar 1525 North Gilbert Road, Suite C108, Gilbert



Care to surround yourself with gal pals on Valentine's Day weekend? Peacock Wine Bar is hosting a Galentine's Day event on Saturday, February 13, at starting 1 p.m. Order a charcuterie board and two glasses of champagne or mimosas for $25. And bonus: a special gift comes with the boards.

Pedal Haus Brewery Multiple Locations



Vino and dessert to cap off any Valentine's Day meal? Pedal Haus Brewery is offering a bottle of wine and a choice of desserts like cheesecake, hot fudge brownies, or a campfire s'mores cookie for dine-in or takeout. Cost is $20 and is available on Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14.

Phoenix City Grille is taking lunch and dinner reservations for Valentine's Day. Patricia Escarcega

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



For lunch and dinner on February 14, Phoenix City Grille has a special Valentine's menu. Highlights include New England clam chowder, smoked prime rib, filet and lobster, sea bass, and a red velvet cheesecake. Couples will also receive a complimentary chocolate-covered strawberry to share (it must be big). Reservations can be made online or by calling 602-266-3001.

Rusconi's American Kitchen 10637 North Tatum Boulevard



A special three-course menu is available at Rusconi’s American Kitchen from 5 to 9 p.m., February 12 to 14. For starters, think lobster bisque. For entrees, think Maple Leaf duck enchiladas, beef tenderloin, and herb-crusted rack of lamb. Desserts include creme brûlée, strawberry and wild blueberry cheesecake, or some banana, peanut butter, and chocolate parfait. Cost starts at $62 per person. Carryout options are also available. Reservations can be made at 480-483-0009.

EXPAND A quiet dinner for two is possible at the Wrigley Mansion. Wrigley Mansion

Wrigley Mansion 2501 East Telawa Trail



On Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13, Wrigley Mansion will serve a four-course prix fix menu with starters like charred grapefruit salad and pate. The second course offers beet tartare, lamb chops, or lobster pot pie, while mains include a Venison chop, filet mignon, or scallops. A chocolate heart tart, white chocolate mousse, or honey olive oil cake are your dessert options. Cost is $125 a person with the option to add the sommelier's wine pairings for $50. Reservations are required and can be made at 602-955-4079.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Celebrate Valentine's Day at ZuZu with a special three-course dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 14. Some Hotel Valley Ho highlights include roasted parsnip and hazelnut soup, truffle and chive agnolotti with hazelnuts, and a chocolate-covered strawberry cake with white-chocolate milk crumb. The dinner is $55 to $75 per person. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 480-376-2600.