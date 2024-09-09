Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is here. Try these special menus

Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week started on Sunday and runs through Sept. 15. Eateries all over the Valley are participating with special menus and dishes for customers to try. Participants include brick-and-mortar restaurants such as Dilla Libre, Uniq Burger and Vegan & Vine, along with food trucks and pop-ups, including Naughty Vegan and Bereisheet 129 Vegan.
Here are three menus we're excited to try this week.
Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week menus to try
Salvadoreno Restaurant
Multiple locations
At the North Phoenix, El Mirage, Tempe and Mesa locations of Salvadoreno Restaurant, customers can get a three-course vegan dinner for $33. The meal starts with tamales followed by a chile relleno stuffed with Beyond beef crumbles, rice and vegan cheese and finishes with a plantain empanada filled with coconut milk custard. The meal also includes a choice of agua fresca.
901 N. First St. #103
Located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix, Freak Brothers Pizza isn't a dedicated vegan restaurant. But the pizzeria offers tasty plant-based options, making it the perfect spot for groups with mixed dietary preferences. During Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week, the pizzeria is offering a three-course meal that would be perfect for sharing for $33. Start with hummus served with pita and veggies before digging into "The Plant Zaddy" pizza, topped with vegan alfredo sauce, plant-based sausage and pepperoni, vegan cheeses, basil and vegan hot honey. Finish off with a choice of dessert.
1325 Grand Ave. #7
Grand Avenue's vegan eatery Earth Plant Based Cuisine has created a special menu for the week, inspired by your favorite Chinese takeout. For $33, customers start with an order of vegan egg rolls. Next, choose between vegan honey walnut shrimp or broccoli beef, both served with a side of chow mein. End your meal on a sweet note with a dessert of mango sticky rice and ice cream.
All of the participating eateries and their special event menus can be found at Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week's website.