Across the Americas, 2 Master Sommeliers were named in 2023. One works in Phoenix

click to enlarge Mark Guilladeu samples a wine inside the Wrigley Mansion's wine cellar. He is the Mansion's head sommelier. Wrigley Mansion The philosophical side of wine Although Guillaudeu ultimately entered a different line of work, he hasn’t fully abandoned his academic history. Guillaudeu partially credits successfully completing his Master Sommelier exams to his rigorous collegiate background.



“Basically, a philosophy degree is researching, analyzing, breaking down and reconstructing complex systems. Although it sounds like a highly specialized skill, it's one of actually the most general,” Guillaudeu says. “That element definitely helped with wine because there is so much detail and nuance: having to figure out connections and etymologies, and how this one word transforms across languages and places.”



Guillaudeu’s decision to pursue a career in the wine world was also heavily influenced by his religious studies. Originally thinking of becoming a he decided to change his course after discussing grape altitudes with a former colleague.



“He gave me this whole mini-lesson on how every single decision, from the soil to the angle of the vine row, would have concrete, perceivable influences on the wines’ ultimate flavor,” Guillaudeu says. “All these little details and choices would lead to a different taste.” Although Guillaudeu ultimately entered a different line of work, he hasn’t fully abandoned his academic history. Guillaudeu partially credits successfully completing his Master Sommelier exams to his rigorous collegiate background.“Basically, a philosophy degree is researching, analyzing, breaking down and reconstructing complex systems. Although it sounds like a highly specialized skill, it's one of actually the most general,” Guillaudeu says. “That element definitely helped with wine because there is so much detail and nuance: having to figure out connections and etymologies, and how this one word transforms across languages and places.”Guillaudeu’s decision to pursue a career in the wine world was also heavily influenced by his religious studies. Originally thinking of becoming a master cicerone — a designation for beer experts —he decided to change his course after discussing grape altitudes with a former colleague.“He gave me this whole mini-lesson on how every single decision, from the soil to the angle of the vine row, would have concrete, perceivable influences on the wines’ ultimate flavor,” Guillaudeu says. “All these little details and choices would lead to a different taste.”





During this conversation, Guillaudeu drew a connection to his own experiences with religion and mindfulness, doting heavily on the virtues of staying present. It became clear that wine was the perfect compliment to his personal beliefs.



“As I moved through my Buddhist Studies program, and eventually became Buddhist myself, I (learned about) the idea that an examined life, in the sense of a life paid attention to, is always going to be a richer experience than a life that passes one by,” Guillaudeu says. “And so I thought, ‘I'm gonna have so much more success, getting people to actually stop and pay attention to their lives, if I'm putting something so exceptional in their glass when there's something so exceptional on their plate.’”



While working as a sommelier, Guillaudeu has seen this happen “hundreds of times,” he says. A guest receives a perfect combination of sip, bite, sip, and time temporarily stops. Guillaudeu says he can tell by the taster's expressions and mannerisms that everything else happening in their life takes a temporary backseat to the current moment.



“That’s the particular way by which a sommelier helps make the world a little bit of a better place,” Guillaudeu says. “We have the knowledge and skill to facilitate those perfect moments in a deeply intentional way.”