Take a look inside the new restaurant at Scottsdale's iconic Dairy Queen

Readying Oliver's for its grand opening on Friday is a task four years in the making after the team at Clayton Companies saved the building from demolition and dismantled the A-frame at its original location at 68th Street and McDowell Road. By enlisting the help of ALINE Architecture Concepts and Social Design Studio, Clayton Companies has preserved the iconic 1,000-square-foot Polynesian building and added extra square footage to create south Scottsdale's newest dinner and drinks destination.
From the design to the menu, Oliver's pays tribute to both the local community and Polynesian culture by weaving the building's historical significance with a touch of Hawaiian influence that can be seen throughout the restaurant's interior and exterior.
By incorporating elements from the A-frame's original structure and design, the team behind Oliver's hopes customers can sense the nostalgia as they dine inside the former Dairy Queen. Whether seated at a table in the back or in the lounge beneath the 30-some stretch of ceiling, “every table is going to have that equal this-is-a-really-cool-place feeling to it,” according to Steve Ellefson, part owner of Oliver's and neighboring brunch restaurant The Eleanor.
Here's a peek inside the former Polynesian Dairy Queen and how it has been reimagined as Oliver's Modern American.
Oliver’s Modern AmericanOpens May 24
3205 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale