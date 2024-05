Take a look inside the new restaurant at Scottsdale's iconic Dairy Queen

click to enlarge The Polynesian structure was first built by Don and Eleanor Voelz in the early 1960s and operated as a Dairy Queen until the mid-1980s. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

Oliver's is the next phase of Clayton Companies' hospitality project which started when they repurposed a former dry cleaners building into brunch restaurant The Eleanor last fall. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

From the wooden beams to the tropical plants, the design team was intentional to include Polynesian-inspired accents from the outside in. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

Tropical patterns and mid-century design come together to create an intimate patio for dining and drinks. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

Some of the lava rock found throughout the building was original to the Polynesian Dairy Queen and was instrumental in creating Oliver's overall design. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

Although the paneled ceiling is newly constructed, the wooden beam that supports the A-frame at its peak is original to the structure, according to Nicole Herman, lead Interior Designer and Founder of Social Design Studio. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

The original 1,000-square-foot Polynesian structure now houses Oliver's intimate cocktail lounge. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

Vintage Dairy Queen glasses from the '60s will be used to serve Oliver's signature cocktail The Queen. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

According to Herman, when construction of Oliver's began, it was difficult to find much history on the Polynesian Dairy Queen until Beverly Allen, the daughter of the original owners, gifted Clayton Companies with a collection of memorabilia, including original photographs and an authentic Dairy Queen apron. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

Tom Frenkel of Clayton Companies knew he wanted to incorporate a Chef's Table in order to give customers an opportunity to peer into the kitchen while enjoying their dinner. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

While designing both Oliver's Modern American and The Eleanor simultaneously, Social Design Studio sought to achieve a noticeable contrast between the two. Since Oliver's is only open for dinner, the design team used darker wood tones and mid-century touches throughout the space to give it an evening feel. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

Oliver’s Modern American Opens May 24

3205 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale

Since its original construction in 1964, Scottsdale's historical Polynesian Dairy Queen has stood the test of time. It is an architectural icon that will continue to exist in the community as the Valley's new restaurant, Oliver's Modern American Readying Oliver's for its grand opening on Friday is a task four years in the making after the team at Clayton Companies saved the building from demolition and dismantled the A-frame at its original location at 68th Street and McDowell Road. By enlisting the help of ALINE Architecture Concepts and Social Design Studio , Clayton Companies has preserved the iconic 1,000-square-foot Polynesian building and added extra square footage to create south Scottsdale's newest dinner and drinks destination.From the design to the menu, Oliver's pays tribute to both the local community and Polynesian culture by weaving the building's historical significance with a touch of Hawaiian influence that can be seen throughout the restaurant's interior and exterior.By incorporating elements from the A-frame's original structure and design, the team behind Oliver's hopes customers can sense the nostalgia as they dine inside the former Dairy Queen. Whether seated at a table in the back or in the lounge beneath the 30-some stretch of ceiling, “every table is going to have that equal this-is-a-really-cool-place feeling to it,” according to Steve Ellefson, part owner of Oliver's and neighboring brunch restaurant The Eleanor. Here's a peek inside the former Polynesian Dairy Queen and how it has been reimagined as Oliver's Modern American.