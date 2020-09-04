Piazza Downsizes, a New Ramen and Bao Spot Is Coming, and More Phoenix Food News

Your Friday food-news roundup has arrived. Today: beloved pizza restaurant closures, a new ramen and bao shop, and the first-ever National Chimichanga Day. Let’s begin.

Three Piazza Joints Are Doing Some Major Reorganizing

As big fans of Old Towne Glendale, we’re delighted to hear pizzaiolo Justin Piazza is shifting his attention and skills to La Piazza Al Forno. But it comes with sad news: He’ll be closing his two other Italian and pizza joints, La Piazza PHX in downtown Phoenix (closed since March) and La Piazza Romana (still doing takeout but closing soon) in Avondale. COVID has been cited as the cause of the closures. La Piazza Romana won a Best of Phoenix 2019 award for Best Square Pizza — but it’s said that menu item will be making the trip to Glendale.

EXPAND Broth & Bao is coming to Skysong this fall. Jim Louvau

New Restaurant Alert: Born & Raised Hospitality’s Broth & Bao



Born & Raised Hospitality (i.e. the dudes behind Clever Koi, Across the Pond, and Fellow Osteria & Pizzeria) will soon be opening a new fast casual concept called Broth + Bao. (This place is not to be confused with a Bao and Broth in Charlotte, North Carolina, so careful Googling). As the name suggests, the eatery will offer ramen and bao, plus togarashi fries and soft serve. Broth & Bao will open at SkySong in Scottsdale sometime this fall.

EXPAND Check out the 2020 packing of Four Peaks Brewing Co.'s Red Bird Lager. Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Four Peaks Releases the 2020 Red Bird Lager

Though the recipe has not changed since its debut season in 2019, Four Peaks Brewing Co.’s 2020 release of Red Bird Lager does have snazzy new white-and-red packaging — a nod to the Arizona Cardinals’ away-game look. Starting Monday, September 7, the beer will be on the shelves at grocery and convenience stores across Arizona — just in time for opening-game kickoff on September 13.

Snag a bag of chiles next week from The Farish House. The Farish House

Hatch Chile Sale at The Farish House

The Farish House in downtown Phoenix — one of our top 100 restaurants — will be roasting fresh chiles on the front patio this Tuesday, September 8. The chiles come from Grajeda Farm in Hatch, New Mexico, and will be available in two-pound bags of Big Jims (mild to medium heat), Sandias (medium-hot to hot), and Barkers (hot). Bags are $6 a pop. The Farish prefers you order ahead, but walk-ups are also welcome.

EXPAND Macayo’s has dubbed September 26 the first-ever National Chimichanga Day. Macayo’s

September 26 is National Chimichanga Day — Macayo’s Called It



Face it, food holidays have forced their way into our calendars and household conversations. The only reason we give a care is because local restaurants oftentimes treat us to dining specials on these special days. Being proactive, Macayo’s has declared September 26 National Chimichanga Day honor of its 74th anniversary. On the inaugural National Chimichanga Day, all Valley locations are offering two for one chimichangas.

