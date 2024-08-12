 Queen Creek Restaurant Week: Where to find food deals and discounts | Phoenix New Times
Queen Creek launches Restaurant Week event. Here's where to find deals

Cafes, bakeries, breweries and dessert shops are participating in the town's inaugural Restaurant Week.
August 12, 2024
Queen Creek Olive Mill is one of the many eateries participating in the town's first Restaurant Week event.
Queen Creek Olive Mill is one of the many eateries participating in the town's first Restaurant Week event.

Queen Creek is hosting its first Restaurant Week event with dining deals and discounts available at eateries throughout the southeast Valley town. The new event is hosted by Explore Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

"Join us in celebrating and supporting the amazing eating, drinking & fine dining establishments in Queen Creek," an announcement on the Explore Queen Creek website says. "We want the community to come support our local restaurants, enjoy drinks with neighbors and discover new establishments as they eat & drink their way around Queen Creek."

The inaugural seven-day event started on Monday, and participating restaurants will offer specials through Aug. 18. Some standout deals include happy hour pricing all week long on drinks and appetizers at Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., a free kids meal with adult entree purchase at Social Birdie and a free lemonade or cold brew with the purchase of a sandwich at Sidewalk Coffee & Bagel Co. To get these deals, make sure to mention Queen Creek Restaurant Week.

click to enlarge
At Duck Donuts, order six sweet rounds and receive a free milkshake during Queen Creek Restaurant Week.
Duck Donuts

Queen Creek Restaurant Week participants:

Palma Kitchen & Tap
Queen Creek Olive Mill
WoodBarn BBQ
Old Ellsworth Brewing Co.
Mici Italian
Sage & Barrel Craft Eatery
Sidewalk Coffee & Bagel Co.
Social Birdie
Cold Stone Creamery
SevenBrothers
Schnepf Farms Bakery & Cafe
Jeremiah's Italian Ice
Valley Taproom
Someburros
Portillo's
Smoothie King
Duck Donuts
RareTea
Underground Burger
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
