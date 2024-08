Queen Creek launches Restaurant Week event. Here's where to find deals

click to enlarge At Duck Donuts, order six sweet rounds and receive a free milkshake during Queen Creek Restaurant Week. Duck Donuts

Queen Creek Restaurant Week participants:



Queen Creek is hosting its first Restaurant Week event with dining deals and discounts available at eateries throughout the southeast Valley town. The new event is hosted by Explore Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce."Join us in celebrating and supporting the amazing eating, drinking & fine dining establishments in Queen Creek," an announcement on the Explore Queen Creek website says. "We want the community to come support our local restaurants, enjoy drinks with neighbors and discover new establishments as they eat & drink their way around Queen Creek."The inaugural seven-day event started on Monday, and participating restaurants will offer specials through Aug. 18. Some standout deals include happy hour pricing all week long on drinks and appetizers at Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., a free kids meal with adult entree purchase at Social Birdie and a free lemonade or cold brew with the purchase of a sandwich at Sidewalk Coffee & Bagel Co. To get these deals, make sure to mention Queen Creek Restaurant Week.Palma Kitchen & TapQueen Creek Olive MillWoodBarn BBQOld Ellsworth Brewing Co.Mici ItalianSage & Barrel Craft EaterySidewalk Coffee & Bagel Co.Social BirdieCold Stone CreamerySevenBrothersSchnepf Farms Bakery & CafeJeremiah's Italian IceValley TaproomSomeburrosPortillo'sSmoothie KingDuck DonutsRareTeaUnderground BurgerMenchie's Frozen Yogurt