Queen Creek launches Restaurant Week event. Here's where to find deals

"Join us in celebrating and supporting the amazing eating, drinking & fine dining establishments in Queen Creek," an announcement on the Explore Queen Creek website says. "We want the community to come support our local restaurants, enjoy drinks with neighbors and discover new establishments as they eat & drink their way around Queen Creek."
The inaugural seven-day event started on Monday, and participating restaurants will offer specials through Aug. 18. Some standout deals include happy hour pricing all week long on drinks and appetizers at Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., a free kids meal with adult entree purchase at Social Birdie and a free lemonade or cold brew with the purchase of a sandwich at Sidewalk Coffee & Bagel Co. To get these deals, make sure to mention Queen Creek Restaurant Week.
Queen Creek Restaurant Week participants:
Palma Kitchen & Tap
Queen Creek Olive Mill
WoodBarn BBQ
Old Ellsworth Brewing Co.
Mici Italian
Sage & Barrel Craft Eatery
Sidewalk Coffee & Bagel Co.
Social Birdie
Cold Stone Creamery
SevenBrothers
Schnepf Farms Bakery & Cafe
Jeremiah's Italian Ice
Valley Taproom
Someburros
Portillo's
Smoothie King
Duck Donuts
RareTea
Underground Burger
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt