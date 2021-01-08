Food News: Rancho Pinot Closes Dine-In, New Restaurants in Downtown Gilbert, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It's Friday, and we have five big bites of metro Phoenix food news for you to wrap up your first week of 2021.

Rancho Pinot Is Back to Takeout Only

Chef Chrysa Robertson (who we caught up with recently) announced this week via Instagram that her restaurant, Rancho Pinot (6208 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale), will be returning to a takeout-only model. In-house dining at this Top 100 restaurant is no longer available as of Wednesday, January 6, “until things cool off around here.” This is the third time the Arizona-food-focused eatery has voluntarily closed its dining room.

EXPAND Nelson's Meat + Fish is closed till January 12. Chris Malloy

Nelson’s Meat + Fish Is Closed till Next Week

You’ll have to go elsewhere for your Bagelfeld Bagels + Gravlax this weekend. Nelson’s Meat + Fish (2415 East Indian School Road) is on an after-holidays break. “We have been going hard since February … remaining open the entire year to serve the community as an essential food source,” reads the NMF newsletter. “But more importantly a place where our guests were able to feel safe, recognized, and taken care of during a very stressful time in our lives.” NMF is reopening for full service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12.

EXPAND Gelato Cimmino is coming to downtown Gilbert. Chris Malloy

Downtown Gilbert is Getting Even More Eateries

At one point, you could buy an old Jane Fonda album (like I did) at 339 North Gilbert Road in Gilbert — aka Godar's Western Audio in the Heritage District. But soon, you'll be able to get a scoop of gelato. Gelato Cimmino, which has operated in Old Town Scottsdale for two years, is opening a second location at the former stereo repair shop. In addition, The Porch sports bar will be opening its third location at 312 North Gilbert Road, just up the street in downtown Gilbert.

EXPAND Scout Mija Kaprosy has big plans. Girl Scouts — Arizona Cactus-Pine Council

A Local Girl Scout Is Building a Mega Cookie Box Castle

COVID has ravaged the restaurant industry and just about everything else, including Girl Scouts cookie sales. This sad fact inspired Homie Helps (the real estate company Homie Arizona’s charity department) to donate $15,000 to the Girl Scouts — Arizona Cactus-Pine Council. In that troop, Mija Kaprosy (with dad’s help) is building a 13-foot by 13-foot by 9-foot castle constructed with Girl Scout cookie boxes (and sure, some wood, for structure). This sucker will be on display at the Cactus-Pine Council’s cookie-selling spot at The Shops at Norterra (2450 West Happy Valley Road) starting February 7 and every Sunday during the cookie season.

EXPAND Introducing single-serve coffee bags from Press. Press Coffee

Press Coffee Has Single-Serve Coffee Bags

The locally owned Press Coffee is now offering single-serve coffee bags (you know, like tea bags but with coffee). Add to 8 ounces of hot water, steep for five minutes, and now you’ve got a cup of Press Coffee’s Early Edition blend. A box of 10 bags goes for $14 online. All packaging is fully recyclable. And don’t forget, you can totally compost those coffee bags.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.