Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub Is Closing This Weekend After 20 Years

September 20, 2022 3:56PM

Fans of Rosie McCaffrey’s will have one last weekend to enjoy the patio. Lauren Cusimano
Longtime Irish pub and metro Phoenix institution Rosie McCaffrey's is closing.

The restaurant, which opened 20 years ago on Camelback Road west of 10th Street, announced its upcoming closure on Facebook on Monday.

The bar will celebrate one final weekend and close after Saturday's business hours on September 24. The large bar was known for its properly-poured Guinness, hearty fish and chips, and live bands. Throughout the week, it hosted events including karaoke nights and trivia. Each year on Saint Patrick's Day, the pub hosted a rowdy party and was a destination for revelers around the Valley.

The bar's owner and founder, Seamus McCaffrey, thanked fans for their support over the years in the Facebook post.

"I originally opened the first Irish Pub in Phoenix, Arizona (The Dubliner) almost 40 years ago. My American dream continued when I opened Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix. Throughout the years I worked hard to help expand the local Irish community, bring Guinness on draught to Arizona, and ultimately bring a little piece of home to the desert," he wrote. "I opened Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub over 20 years ago, which sadly has now come to an end."

He went on to thank the pub's staff, musicians that performed there over the years, the distributors, and the customers.

"My family and I would like to invite you all to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week and our final weekend this Friday and Saturday (September 23rd and 24th)," the post continued.
"Sláinte."

Rosie McCaffrey's

906 East Camelback Road
602-241-1916
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times.
