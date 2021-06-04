An Animal Welfare Beer, A Chic Chef Marketplace, and More Phoenix Food News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It’s Friday. We have five bites of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Here comes your recap.

Drink AAWLager, Support Arizona Pet Adoption

The Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, has been around since 1971 — which means AAWL is about to celebrate 50 years in the saving-animal-lives game. And how? With beer. AAWL has partnered with Walter Station Brewery at 4056 East Washington Street to release a limited-edition AAWLager. There will also be a release party from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. AAWLager will be sold via six-pack at Walter Station and participating beer shops through the summer. A portion of sales will go toward AAWL continuing pet adoption work.

The Chic Chef Marketplace has a grand opening this weekend. The Chic Chef

The Chic Chef Marketplace Is Opening This Weekend

Nik Fields, a personal chef to celebrities (Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg, professional athletes), has been planning to open her own restaurant and shop in midtown Phoenix. As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, The Chic Chef will be hosting a grand opening of the "first African-American marketplace in Phoenix.” The Chic Chef Marketplace, located at 2302 North Central Avenue, offers more than 100 specialty items plus cooking classes, dietary classes, and free future pop-ups/workshops for female entrepreneurs with similar concepts. An adjacent restaurant is also on the way.

EXPAND The Summer Collection of LFA’s Good Food Film Series starts June 8. Local First Arizona

See the Summer Collection of LFA’s Good Food Film Series

Local First Arizona’s Good Food Finder is releasing another wave of its Good Food Film Series — independent short films about Arizona food access — starting next week. On Tuesday, June 8, it's "Arizona Agriculture: Water," followed by "New Wave Urban Agriculture" on July 13 and "How to Break into the Retail/Wholesale Market" on August 10. View these on-demand films by purchasing an individual version ($7.50) or an annual Good Food Film Series all-access pass ($65) here. Proceeds will go toward LFA’s equitable food programming.

EXPAND Sprouts is hiring near ASU West. Lauren Cusimano

Check Out This Sprouts Hiring Fair in West Phoenix

Sprouts Farmers MarketSprouts Farmers Market is soon finishing construction at its new store, 4201 West Thunderbird Road, which is actually a replacement for the Peoria and 51st avenues. The new 25,000-square-foot store will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, but first, there will be a hiring fair. The Arizona State University West neighboring location is hoping to add 45 new hires for cashier, courtesy clerk, and department (deli, meat, produce, and Grocery) clerks. The virtual hiring event will take place on June 9 and 10. View openings and apply here.

EXPAND Community Blend proceeds will go toward Cloud Covered Streets. Press Coffee Roasters

Local Roaster Press Coffee Supporting Those Experiencing Homeless

This week, Press Coffee announced proceeds from its Community Blend will go toward Cloud Covered Streets till August 1. Cloud Covered Streets is a Phoenix-based nonprofit that providing essentials to those experiencing homelessness in the form of mobile showers, laundry services, haircuts, and more. The Community Blend is available for in-store or online purchase for $19.