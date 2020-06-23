Salad and Go Is Raising Its Starting Wage to $15 an Hour

Salad and Go will start new staff at $15, and give a pay bump to its current employees to boot.

Salad and Go, Arizona's favorite salad-slinging drive-thru restaurant, will increase its starting wage to $15 per hour starting Monday, June 29.

The state's minimum wage, set by the Industrial Commission of Arizona’s Labor Department, is currently $12. That went into effect on January 1 of this year.

In addition, the restaurant — founded in Gilbert by Roushan Christofellis — will soon be nearly doubling in size. In addition to the 18 current locations that have cropped up since 2013, Salad and Go is expanding to include another 16 locations in the Phoenix area within the next year.

Salad and Go also recently lowered the price of its made-to-order salads to $5.74. Salad and Go

With that, Salad and Go plans to go on something of a hiring spree in the coming months, with all new employees starting at a $15 hourly pay.

“It's all a part of Salad and Go's commitment to have the absolute lowest possible prices while offering the highest possible wages,” reads in a press release. “To other organizations, it might sound crazy, but Salad and Go believes you have to be a little crazy to change the world.”

That part about low prices checks out. Salad and Go is indeed well-known for its inexpensive to-go food. It recently lowered the price of its made-to-order salads (topped with either chicken or organic tofu, with a variety of options like Greek or Cobb or jalapeno ranch) to $5.74. Other menu items include $2.99 breakfast burritos, and organic drinks like cold-brewed ice coffee, iced tea, and housemade lemonade — all $1 a pop, any size.

For more information, visit the Salad and Go website.