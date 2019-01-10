Home Sweet Home: Scoopwell's Dough Bar Opening in Uptown Plaza

Be one of the first 50 people in line at the Scoopwell's Dough Bar grand opening, and you get free dough for a year.

This weekend, Scoopwell's Dough Bar is holding its grand opening in Uptown Plaza at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. And for the punctual types: the first 50 people to arrive right on time — 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 12 — get free dough for a year.

Scoopwell's started as an edible cookie dough pop-up at Tempe Public Market in the beginning of 2018, and operated by husband-and-wife team, John and Kendra Scheer. Now the couple celebrates opening a permanent brick-and-mortar store in central Phoenix.