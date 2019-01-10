 


Be one of the first 50 people in line at the Scoopwell's Dough Bar grand opening, and you get free dough for a year.
Be one of the first 50 people in line at the Scoopwell's Dough Bar grand opening, and you get free dough for a year.
Courtesy of Scoopwell's Dough Bar

Home Sweet Home: Scoopwell's Dough Bar Opening in Uptown Plaza

Lauren Cusimano | January 10, 2019 | 8:00am
This weekend, Scoopwell's Dough Bar is holding its grand opening in Uptown Plaza at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. And for the punctual types: the first 50 people to arrive right on time — 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 12 — get free dough for a year.

Scoopwell's started as an edible cookie dough pop-up at Tempe Public Market in the beginning of 2018, and operated by husband-and-wife team, John and Kendra Scheer. Now the couple celebrates opening a permanent brick-and-mortar store in central Phoenix.

“We can’t wait to open in Uptown Plaza,” co-owner Kendra Scheer says in a press release. “Whether you checked us out [in 2018], or you’ve never tried edible cookie dough before, we promise to save you something sweet.”

So yes, you’re reading that right. This isn’t an ice cream or frozen yogurt shop. It’s a gourmet, from-scratch, cookie dough parlor. Flavors include brownie batter, rainbow sprinkle, and lemon poppyseed with seasonal flavors ready to wow. And this being the age of customization, mix-ins range from chocolate fudge to peanut butter chips, pretzels, Twix bars, marshmallows, and way more.

Now, again about that free year’s worth of dough. If you’re among the first 50 people in line when Scoopwell’s opens this Saturday, you get a punch card good for one small dough (of the first free dough available that day) per month for one year. Not bad.

But if you like to sleep in, everyone after the first 50 guests will receive a free Scoopwell’s collectible item. And anyone who even visits on opening day may enter for a chance to win an Uptown Plaza prize pack giveaway. Any other grand opening weekend customers may be offered additional gifts and giveaway opportunities.

For more information, visit the Scoopwell's Dough Bar website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with nearly 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

