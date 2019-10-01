 


    Herban Planet
4
September Restaurant Openings and Closings: Have You Tried Deez Buns?
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

September Restaurant Openings and Closings: Have You Tried Deez Buns?

Lauren Cusimano | October 1, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Greater Phoenix closed out the summer and kicked off the fall with a slew of new dining options — mostly in the east Valley. Chandler continues to grow with more wing, breakfast, and beer options, while Scottsdale saw nine new eateries open in one day at Great Wolf Lodge Arizona.

Here’s the breakdown of all the new restaurant openings and a few closings that happened in the Phoenix area in September 2019.

Openings

AZ Wings


1395 South Arizona Avenue, #3, Chandler


Chandler welcomed a new wing spot last month. The fantastic AZ Wings opened a location at the Santan Gateway South shopping plaza, so those near the intersection of the Loop 202 SanTan portion and State Route 87 can treat themselves to plump, dry-rub wings more often.

September Restaurant Openings and Closings: Have You Tried Deez Buns?
Charles Barth

Deez Buns


1158 West Washington Street, #105, Tempe


The owners of Mesa’s late-night Korean restaurant Drunken Tiger and the Filipino food pop-up Good Fortune Kitchen have teamed up to bring us Deez Buns. The northern Tempe restaurant offers pho, Korean fried chicken, bulgogi, and more in the form of burger-like handhelds with soft, steamed buns.

Eat Smart


1319 East Chandler Boulevard


A new breakfast spot has opened in a former Jack in the Box at Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway. Located in Ahwatukee, Eat Smart offers breakfast and lunch items like pancakes, sandwiches, and salads.

September Restaurant Openings and Closings: Have You Tried Deez Buns?
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona


9180 East Indian Bend Road, #7, Scottsdale


Okay, this is more like nine restaurant openings in one. The new Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is an 85,000-square-foot indoor water park and 350-suite hotel, and there will also be nine eateries on property — everything from upscale restaurants to ice cream shops. All dining will be overseen by Executive Chef Grant Baker. The biggest deal will be Barnwood — a full-service, upscale restaurant in a rustic setting. The menu lists a rotating selection of Southwestern-sourced and in-season ingredients, as well as craft cocktails and beer. Other on-site restaurants include Campfire Kitchen, Hungry as a Wolf, Buckets Incredible Craveables, and more.

Gosan Poke & Roll


2875 West Ray Road, #3, Chandler


Formerly Poke Bar, Gosan Poke & Roll offers build-your-own poke bowls and sushi at Ray and Price roads near the Loop 101 in Chandler.

Kalos Grill


1537 West Broadway Road, #104, Tempe


Described as Mediterranean American food with a twist of Chipotle style, the menu at Kalos Grill offers pita bowls, kabobs, shawarma, soups, salads, and baklava.

Mezquite's Café


444 East Chandler Boulevard, Chandler


New lunch spot alert in downtown Chandler. Mezquite's Café offers Southwestern-inspired sandwiches, salads, and street food at the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Exeter Street (a little east of Arizona Avenue).

Mr. Brews Taphouse


2040 South Alma School Road, #1, Chandler


This Wisconsin-based chain made its Arizona debut in the former Chandler Gourmet Deli spot last month. Mr. Brews Taphouse offers burgers, craft and domestic beer, and sides at the intersection of Alma School and Germann roads.

Mr. Pancho Mexican Food


1040 East Main Street, Mesa


Owner and chef Angel López worked at the famed Restaurant Mexico on Mill Avenue in Tempe till its recent closure in August. Now, Lopez has opened Mr. Pancho Mexican Food in Mesa in the former Tacos el Chico spot. Fans of the classic Tempe eatery will find many of the same dishes at the new place.

September Restaurant Openings and Closings: Have You Tried Deez Buns?
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

Prep & Pastry


7025 East Via Soleri Drive, Scottsdale


Prep & Pastry has opened its third location in the state, and first spot in greater Phoenix, to Scottsdale in the Broadstone Waterfront building. Diners can expect brunch, breakfast, and lunch items, as well as pastries, morning cocktails, and proximity to the Scottsdale Waterfront.

Ted’s Refreshments


404 South Mill Avenue, #101, Tempe


The former Blasted Barley Beer Company spot just off Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe is now home to Ted’s Refreshments. Owned by Julian Wright — also behind the nearby Pedal Haus Brewery — Ted’s is a Midwestern dive bar-themed nightlife spot with pool tables, pitchers, and a small menu of bar food.

Tikka Bistro


1250 East Apache Boulevard, #116, Tempe


From the owners of Curry & Scoop comes Tikka Bistro, an Indian eatery now operating in the former Tasty Kabob spot. Tikka Bistro offers curry, biryani, and vegetarian options, as well as a full bar.

Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen


23655 North Scottsdale Road, #120, Scottsdale


Tomaso’s When In Rome is no more, as the space has now reopened as Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen. Opened by the Maggiore Group, the reimagined Italian joint is a modern-casual rendition of the former Tomaso’s that has kept the best Tomaso’s dishes from the restaurant’s four-decade history.

September Restaurant Openings and Closings: Have You Tried Deez Buns?
Vecina

Vecina


3433 North 56th Street


Fans of the former Kitchen 56 restaurant for the structure alone will be excited to learn the building at 56th Street and Indian School Road is now Vecina. The new Arcadia eatery’s menu will list modern takes on Latin dishes like tacos, tostadas, ceviches, and aguachiles,

Yatai Ramen


1101 West University Drive, Tempe


Yet another ramen shop in Tempe (not that we’re complaining), Yatai Ramen is located in a ground-floor suite of the Fine Art Complex 1101 apartment building. Though a food truck for the past five years, the Japanese-born owner Mark Kondo decided to open the 20-seat eatery offering rice bowls, specialty ramen, and more.

September Restaurant Openings and Closings: Have You Tried Deez Buns?
District American Kitchen and Wine Bar

Closings

Crisp Green

Crispy Greens, the lunch spot known for salads, wraps, and sandwiches, has closed in downtown Chandler.

District American Kitchen and Wine Bar


Well, sort of. As part of Sheraton Phoenix Downtown's renovation process, the hotel’s onsite restaurant, District American Kitchen and Wine Bar, has closed. However, the space will reopen as a Spanish-influenced restaurant in early 2020. In the meantime, check out the Valley Overlook pop-up on the fourth floor or Cove Bar for drinks.

The Melting Pot


The Scottsdale location of The Melting Pot franchise has closed in the strip mall at Via de Ventura and Hayden Road. The fondue restaurant was in operation for more than 22 years.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

