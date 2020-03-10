 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The two-day event is open to farmers, food entrepreneurs, students, and local food supporters.EXPAND
The two-day event is open to farmers, food entrepreneurs, students, and local food supporters.
Local First Arizona

South Phoenix Is Hosting the Two-Day 2020 Arizona Food & Farm Forum

Lauren Cusimano | March 10, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Fans of farmers and farm-grown food, there’s a two-day conference that should certainly be added to and circled on your wall calendar. The seventh annual Arizona Food & Farm Forum is happening Tuesday, April 28, and Wednesday, April 29, and the conference is wide open to farmers, food and restaurant entrepreneurs, 4-H members and FFA students, and supporters of local food.

The 2020 forum will offer workshops, live cooking demonstrations, a bus tour of Laveen and south Phoenix-area farms, and local food networking opportunities. Confirmed keynote speakers are Blue Sky Organic Farms owner Sara Dolan, Native American Culinary Association founder and Executive Chef Nephi Craig, and executive director of the Hopi Tutskwa Permaculture Institute, Lilian Hill.

The theme of the two-day farm conference is, “Celebrating Heritage and Planning for the Future,” meaning the event will highlight three areas of interest.

Related Stories

“Planning for the Future” focuses on policy changes, highlighting agriculture workforce development, urban farmland conservation, and funding community food systems. “Indigenous Foodways” offers a discussion with the American Indian Farmers’ Panel, food as medicine, and adopting Sonoran Desert crops. Finally, “Growing a Food Business” will focus on topics like building farm brands, climate change, and revenue streams.

“Phoenix is committed to achieving a healthy, sustainable, equitable, and thriving food system and has recently completed a 2025 Food Action Plan that includes various strategies and actions that address food insecurity, urban agriculture, land use, job creation, and the contribution of the entire food system to our local economy,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says in a press release. “We are excited to host the Arizona Food & Farm Forum in South Phoenix to showcase the rich agricultural history of the area, its assets, and value to the development of a resilient food system for future generations.”

The 2020 AZ Food & Farm Forum is April 28 and 29 at the Corona Ranch & Rodeo Grounds, 7611 South 29th Avenue in Laveen Village. Early bird tickets are $69 for both days or $49 for one day before March 15. Full-price tickets are $99 for two days or $59 for one day starting March 16. Tickets for young farmers, ranchers, and students are $40 for both days, $20 for one.

For tickets and more information, visit the Good Food Finder AZ website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >