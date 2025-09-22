'Legendary' downtown Phoenix restaurant and bar closes after 20 years

FEZ on Central, a restaurant and bar that served customers in Phoenix for two decades, has closed.



The restaurant was located on the corner of Central Avenue and Portland Street, on the ground level of the Roosevelt Square Apartments. Orange awnings shaded buzzy patios surrounding the unique circular space, frequently filled with customers enjoying cocktails and brunch.



The restaurant's owners announced its closure on Monday via Facebook.



"It is with great sorrow to inform everyone that FEZ has officially closed," the post said. "It has been a great 20+ years. It has been a pleasure serving all of the amazing guests that have come through our doors. Peace and love to you all."



The restaurant served an eclectic menu of Mediterranean food along with burgers, brunch and cocktails. It was also a favorite spot among the LGBTQ+ community that frequently hosted events for Pride month, Phoenix Pride and more. Drag Brunch events and a great happy hour filled the restaurant with festivities.



Following the restaurant's Monday post, responses quickly accumulated.



"This announcement hit like a ton of bricks," one fan wrote. "FEZ was how I first found my place and my people when I moved to Phoenix and has been the site of so many great memories. Sending love to employees and employees-emeriti today."



"Omg this is heartbreaking," another wrote. "Loved this place!"



Commenters called the restaurant "legendary" and a "go-to" spot in downtown Phoenix. Others expressed sadness over the immediate closure, wishing they could have stopped by for one last FEZ happy hour before the restaurant permanently shuttered.