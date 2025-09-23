 Downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the best deal in town | Phoenix New Times
This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

Everything is expensive right now. But one Phoenix spot is shaking things up with a midweek treat with stellar value.
September 23, 2025
Image: Spicy Vodka pasta is one of three courses included in Industry Standard's "Girl Dinner" special.
Spicy Vodka pasta is one of three courses included in Industry Standard's "Girl Dinner" special. Tirion Boan
You don't have to be a girl to enjoy the "Girl Dinner" at downtown Phoenix restaurant Industry Standard. You just have to be a person in search of a good meal at a great price.

Everything is expensive at the moment, especially dining out. In Phoenix, it's become far too easy to blow $100 on dinner at even the most casual of sports bars. But Industry Standard, the restaurant that replaced Carly's Bistro with a swanky black-painted interior and globally inspired menu, has a deal to balance the books.

The restaurant is offering the special prix fixe menu on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. For $25, customers get a starter, a Caesar salad, a half order of spicy vodka pasta and either a martini or a glass of bubbles. On our visit, the starter included two Shamrock oysters. This week's deal swaps the shells for caviar.

On the restaurant's regular menu, signature cocktails cost $16 and the spicy vodka pasta runs $18. Granted, the "Girl Dinner" deal offers smaller portions, but they're not that much less than the regular plate. And between the salad and pasta, there's plenty to fill up.

Customers can choose bubbles or pick their favorite type of martini.
Tirion Boan
On a recent Wednesday night, the restaurant was buzzing, with the only available seats surrounding a large community table. We settled in, ordered two girl dinners, and our martinis – one dirty, one espresso – hit the table in minutes.

Next up, a plate of four oysters resting on a bed of rock salt, served with sliced lemon and vinegar, was delivered, along with two Caesar salads. The crunchy romaine was topped with curly shavings of parmesan and toasted lemon breadcrumbs with a hint of chile. Salty, peppery and slightly spicy, the salad stands out above your average Caesar.

Before we could crunch through the full bowl of leaves, our pastas arrived. Spherical and grooved radiatori pasta soak up every drop of the spicy vodka sauce, and rest atop a sweet honey whipped ricotta. Eaten by itself, the sweet cream seems like it might fit better in a dessert. But paired with a bite of the spicy pasta, it makes perfect sense. The sweet balances the heat, and the creaminess contrasts the tomato's acidity. A sprinkling of fresh basil leaves adds a fresh, herbal finish.

The "Girl Dinner" deal is ideal for anyone looking for good food at a great price.
Tirion Boan
Taking a look around the dimly lit room, one thing stands out. There's hardly a single person above the age of 30, and in fact, most of the customers are hovering around just-able to legally order martinis. And, perhaps due to the name of the deal, the clientele is mostly female. Gaggles of girls giggle as they figure out how to eat raw oysters for the first time. Duos catch up over plates of pasta.

Maybe the name puts guys off, or perhaps it's the meal's general lack of meat. But the restaurant's promotional posts urge, "guys welcome." For anyone looking to impress a date without breaking the bank, the "Girl Dinner" deal seems like a win.

The only downside is that the whole experience is fast – like really fast. With a line of people forming at the host stand, it's easy to understand why. The next round of "Girl Dinners" was in high demand.

But with half of our martinis still left to drink, we opted to blow the budget and order dessert. A brown butter chocolate chip cookie skillet topped with miso and vanilla ice cream was the perfect treat to share. So, a four-course meal with two cocktails came out at $67 for the two of us. Name a better deal in town, we'll wait.

Industry Standard

128 E. Roosevelt St.
Image: Tirion Boan
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
