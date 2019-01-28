 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
A rendering of the newly branded Spinato's logo at the upcoming Tempe location.EXPAND
A rendering of the newly branded Spinato's logo at the upcoming Tempe location.
Courtesy of Spinato's Pizzeria

Spinato's Pizzeria Is on to Bigger Digs in Tempe This February

Bri Valdivia | January 28, 2019 | 7:30am
AA

Tempe staple Spinato's Pizzeria is pulling up stakes and moving to a new location with an updated design concept. The new 5,700-square-foot restaurant will seat 190, meaning it will be three times larger and seat three times as many customers. However, the bigger news may be the addition of a bar and alcohol.

The family-owned Spinato's has been at its current Tempe location on Smith Road since 1986, making it the local pizza chain's oldest location. Nostalgic patrons can visit till the last day of operation on Sunday, February 3. The new Spinato's location will be opening at 96 South Rockford Drive — facing Rio Salado Parkway near the 101 in the Rio 2100 office park — on Monday, February 18.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Aside from a new menu of beer, wine, and spirits (the original Tempe location does not serve alcohol), the new digs also boasts an extended food menu with wings, pasta, and desserts. And if you're in a hurry, Adiamo by Spinato's will be offering grab-and-go-style sandwiches, salads, and desserts at the front of the restaurant.

“This has been a longtime in the making,” Spinato’s Pizzeria vice president Anthony Spinato says in a press release. “We feel so blessed to be in such a beautiful new space. I can’t thank the Spinato’s team enough for their unbelievable support in making this a reality, and our loyal guests for continuing to make Spinato’s their go-to pizzeria in the Valley.”

Due to the increase in size and seating, Spinato's will also be hiring more than 60 positions.

Spinato's has been serving the Valley since 1974. For more information, visit the Spinato's website.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: