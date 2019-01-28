Spinato's Pizzeria Is on to Bigger Digs in Tempe This February

Tempe staple Spinato's Pizzeria is pulling up stakes and moving to a new location with an updated design concept. The new 5,700-square-foot restaurant will seat 190, meaning it will be three times larger and seat three times as many customers. However, the bigger news may be the addition of a bar and alcohol.
The family-owned Spinato's has been at its current Tempe location on Smith Road since 1986, making it the local pizza chain's oldest location. Nostalgic patrons can visit till the last day of operation on Sunday, February 3. The new Spinato's location will be opening at 96 South Rockford Drive — facing Rio Salado Parkway near the 101 in the Rio 2100 office park — on Monday, February 18.
Aside from a new menu of beer, wine, and spirits (the original Tempe location does not serve alcohol), the new digs also boasts an extended food menu with wings, pasta, and desserts. And if you're in a hurry, Adiamo by Spinato's will be offering grab-and-go-style sandwiches, salads, and desserts at the front of the restaurant.
“This has been a longtime in the making,” Spinato’s Pizzeria vice president Anthony Spinato says in a press release. “We feel so blessed to be in such a beautiful new space. I can’t thank the Spinato’s team enough for their unbelievable support in making this a reality, and our loyal guests for continuing to make Spinato’s their go-to pizzeria in the Valley.”
Due to the increase in size and seating, Spinato's will also be hiring more than 60 positions.
Spinato's has been serving the Valley since 1974. For more information, visit the Spinato's website.
