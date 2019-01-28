Spinato's Pizzeria Is on to Bigger Digs in Tempe This February

Tempe staple Spinato's Pizzeria is pulling up stakes and moving to a new location with an updated design concept. The new 5,700-square-foot restaurant will seat 190, meaning it will be three times larger and seat three times as many customers. However, the bigger news may be the addition of a bar and alcohol.

The family-owned Spinato's has been at its current Tempe location on Smith Road since 1986, making it the local pizza chain's oldest location. Nostalgic patrons can visit till the last day of operation on Sunday, February 3. The new Spinato's location will be opening at 96 South Rockford Drive — facing Rio Salado Parkway near the 101 in the Rio 2100 office park — on Monday, February 18.