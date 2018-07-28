Sprinkles Is Selling a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cupcake, and We Have Questions

Your bakers were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.

We love a good food stunt as much as the next person, so when we got an email from Sprinkles Cupcakes announcing their upcoming weekend flavor — Flamin’ Hot Cheetos — we were intrigued.

And we had questions.

1. How?

The cupcakes were described as “fluffy vanilla cake filled with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, topped with creamy white cheddar frosting and dusted with crushed spicy Cheetos.” Filled cupcakes are nothing new, but the picture showed a cross-section of the cupcake with a neon-orange core of savory snack food that inspired morbid fascination. And morbid fascination with a cupcake? That is new.