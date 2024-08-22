 Starbucks drops Pumpkin Spice Latte today. In Phoenix, it feels cruel | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte drops today, earlier than ever before

Seasonal creep isn't new. But in Phoenix, Pumpkin Spice Lattes in August feels especially cruel.
August 22, 2024
Starbucks releases its fall menu in the middle of a record-breaking Phoenix summer.
Starbucks releases its fall menu in the middle of a record-breaking Phoenix summer. Starbucks

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is here. And it’s going to be 106 degrees in Phoenix today.

Seasonal creep is something we’re all used to these days. Whether we like it or not, stores start stocking fall decor closer to Independence Day than Halloween. Candles that smell of apple crisp and table decorations for Thanksgiving are set out before Labor Day. And already, our local breweries are starting to release their pumpkin-flavored beers.

But in Phoenix, where summer temperatures are nowhere near close to cooling off, Pumpkin Spice Lattes in August feels especially cruel. This year marks the earliest release of the Starbucks fall menu ever. It hit stores on Aug. 24 last year and waited until the more respectable date of Aug. 30 in 2022.

Don't get us wrong, we’d love for fall to arrive. In some other parts of the country, summer starts to wind down this time of year, making fall flavors feel appropriate. Cooler mornings give way to crunchy leaves and flannel shirts. Heck, people might even order their PSLs hot.

But in Phoenix, a hot latte sounds like torture, and it probably will right up until Halloween. By the time we’re ready for flannel, Starbucks will have released its red Christmas cups.

The National Weather Service shared its fall forecast, and the “Climate Prediction Center predicts hotter-than-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation across Arizona in September, October and November,” we recently reported.

Hooray. To be fair, we live in Phoenix. We know it’s hot here. But can we at least get through Labor Day weekend, a holiday that was once regarded as the unofficial end to summer, before pumpkin season sets in? Apparently not.

click to enlarge
Starbucks' new fall drink this year is the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte.
Starbucks

Starbucks releases 2024 fall drinks

Each year, along with the famed PSL, Starbucks releases a whole menu of fall-flavored sips.

Fan favorites returning to the menu this year are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

A new addition to the lineup is the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. This drink features “warm spice flavors of chai combined with creamy oatmilk and topped with apple crisp nondairy cold foam.” At least it’s designed to be served cold.

Maybe we're borrowing a technique from the marketing teams behind seasonal creep by using a phrase associated with  Christmas. But to pumpkin-flavored everything in August? We say, "Bah humbug!" 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Illegal Pete's closes on Mill Avenue days before ASU fall semester

Food & Drink News

Illegal Pete's closes on Mill Avenue days before ASU fall semester

By Tirion Boan
Little O's original Phoenix brewpub and patio has closed

Openings & Closings

Little O's original Phoenix brewpub and patio has closed

By Sara Crocker
Guy Fieri visits Scottsdale barbecue staple. Here’s when to watch

Food & Drink News

Guy Fieri visits Scottsdale barbecue staple. Here’s when to watch

By Tirion Boan
10 Tucson restaurants and cafes to try this fall

Restaurant News

10 Tucson restaurants and cafes to try this fall

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation