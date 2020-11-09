Takeout, Dine-in, and Delivery: A Thanksgiving 2020 Dining Guide to Greater Phoenix

November is here and that means one thing (well, two things) — the holiday season is in full swing. Thanksgiving means football, family and/or friends, and permission to overeat, so here are 20 Valley spots willing to make the turkey and everything in between (think classics like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and decadent pies to more creative options). Enjoy.

Aioli Gourmet Burgers Multiple Locations

At Aioli Gourmet Burgers, dinner for two is $54 and includes two pounds of citrus-herb roasted turkey, gravy, choice of mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, or green bean casserole, cranberry relish, herb stuffing, baked rolls, and two slices of pumpkin pie. Dinner for four (meaning you can double all that) is $99. Orders must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.

EXPAND Thanksgiving can begin early with a pumpkin churro tart. Angels Trumpet Ale House

Angels Trumpet Ale House 810 North Second Street



Get Thanksgiving started early with pumpkin churro tarts from Angels Trumpet Ale House. A six-pack of pre-made pumpkin churro tarts perfect for those who don't love pie (or it can be heated up for breakfast, your call). Preorder the tarts between Wednesday, November 15, and Tuesday, November 24. Cost is $20. Call 602-252-2630 to order.

Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery Multiple Locations



If the whole gang is at yours for Thanksgiving, catering from Chompie's could be your answer. The traditional meal from here serves 12 to 15 people and includes an extra-large roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans, dinner rolls, and two nine-inch pies for $249.99. Several a la carte items are also available. Orders must be received by Monday, November 23.

Doughbird Multiple Locations



It is possible to overeat at Thanksgiving and be charitable at the same time? Doughbird customers are going to try. Proceeds from thanksgiving meal sales will benefit St. Mary's Food Bank. Doughbird's individual meals cost $18 and include half a bird, rosemary stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, gravy, and cranberry sauce for dine-in or to-go. The family meal costs $35 and is only available as a to-go order.

EXPAND Enjoy the view while eating your Thanksgiving meal at Elements. Elements at Sanctuary

Elements at Sanctuary 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley



Elements at Sanctuary is offering a four-course, prix-fixe menu for its dine-in Thanksgiving meal. That includes a traditional turkey dinner with stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry apple relish, and giblet gravy. Pecan pie, pumpkin spice creme brûlée, and butterscotch cheesecake are some dessert choices. Two seating times are available on Thursday, November 26: Noon to 1:45 p.m. for $105 a person, and 2 to 8 p.m. for $125 a person. Children 6 to 12 dine for $45, and 5 and under dine free. Drinks, tax, and gratuity are additional. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 855-245-2051.

Fuel to Fit 1900 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe



If you want to keep your diet intact, and want to leave the cooking to others, Fuel to Fit will prepare Thanksgiving for you. Set the table and enjoy a dinner package of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls, and pumpkin and apple pies. An order for four is $149 while an order for 10 costs $299. Orders must be received by Friday, November 20. Delivery and pick-up is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Wednesday, November 25. Free delivery is available for orders more than $99.

The Grill offers a three-course meal for Thanksgiving. The Boulders

The Grill at Boulders Resort & Spa 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



A three-course Thanksgiving meal at The Grill at Boulders Resort & Spa offers a mixed salad, shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted winter squash, and roasted turkey served with mushroom stuffing and gravy. Non-fans of turkey can order pepper-crusted prime rib or and seared sea bass served with white carrot risotto. Dessert includes faves like pecan and pumpkin pie. Cost is $52 per person. Reservations can be made at 480-595-4621.

Hash Kitchen Multiple Locations



Hash Kitchen is offering a full Thanksgiving menu with carved turkey, cornbread stuffing hash, and sweet potato pancakes. Other brunch specials include the leg of lamb hash and an eggs Benedict with more carved turkey. Or just hit the bloody mary bar; it's your day off.

EXPAND A special turkey dinner is available in the restaurant or to-go at Hearth '61. Mountain Shadows

Hearth '61 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



There's a seasonal menu ready for you at Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows. On Thanksgiving day, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., a full turkey dinner with all the sides will be served for $46. Pumpkin or butterscotch pie is available for an additional $10. Guests can order the same meal to go for $46 and whole pies will start at $26. Reservations can be made at 480-624-5458, while to-go orders can be placed at 480-524-5431 no later than November 24 at 5 p.m.

Match Market & Bar 1100 North Central Avenue

A to-go Thanksgiving meal at Match Market & Bar, priced at $45 per person, includes two deviled eggs, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and Brussels sprouts with pancetta. But you do get some choices, like house salad or cream of mushroom soup, and pumpkin or chocolate pie. This menu is also available for those who want to dine-in — at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day — for $60 (plus tax and gratuity). To-go orders and reservations must be made by noon on Saturday, November 21, by calling 602-875-8080.

Miracle Mile Deli offers all the sides for your Thanksgiving dinner. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Miracle Mile Deli has your Thanksgiving sides covered. Quarts of homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, potato salad, coleslaw, soup, and pasta salad are all available, starting at $8. Plus, a dozen Kaiser or onion rolls are $15, while a big loaf of rye bread is $9. Pumpkin, pecan, apple, cherry, lemon meringue, coconut meringue, Boston cream, and blueberry pies are $16. Is that everything? Yes. Call 602-776-0992 to place your orders.

Rita's Cantina and Bar 5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



Join panoramic views of Camelback Mountain and a three-course, prix-fixe meal at Rita's Cantina and Bar. Menu highlights include grilled butternut squash bisque, oven-roasted turkey, grilled asparagus with shrimp and lobster gremolata, and seared duck breast. And think pumpkin tart dessert with charred meringue for dessert. Cost starts at $75 per adult and $25 for children 12 and under. For an additional $28, unlimited mimosas can be tacked on. Reservations are available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 26. Call 480-948-1700.

EXPAND There are several meat options for the taking at SanTan Brewing. SanTan Brewing

SanTan Brewing Co. Multiple Locations



SanTan Brewing is offering a full Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixin's to-go. House-smoked turkey breast (one pound) is $14.99, housed-smoked short rib (one pound) is $19.99, a quart of gravy is $7.99, a quart of chipotle pumpkin bisque is $12.99, and cheddar macaroni and cheese is $7.99. Other options include beef brisket, pulled pork, carnitas, sausage, and wings. And you can definitely add some beers in, too.

Stratta Kitchen 8260 North Hayden Road, Suite #A102, Scottsdale



Stratta Kitchen is offering a Thanksgiving meal serving four with more than a few options. There's goat cheese cracker and pistachio crumble, slow-roasted buttermilk turkey made with thyme and garlic gravy, candied chestnut stuffing, and butter-whipped Yukon potatoes — just to name a few. Dessert is a choice of pumpkin pie with vanilla bean cream or bourbon caramel pecan pie. Cost is $75 and orders must be placed by Thursday, November 19, for pickup between 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, November 26. Call 480-597-9195.

EXPAND Executive Chef Lee Hillson is making a three-course prix fixe meal at T. Cook's. T. Cook's

T. Cook's 5200 East Camelback Road



Dinner at T. Cook's means a three-course, prix-fixe meal as well as a view of the sunset behind Camelback Mountain. The holiday menu offers carrot and roasted-onion soup, pumpkin ravioli, and sliced heirloom turkey breast with green beans, Italian sausage, cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney, and gravy. Desserts include a vegan chocolate mousse torte, berry coulis, and raspberry sorbet. Seating starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, and cost starts at $95 per adult and $32 for children 6 to 12 (free for kids under 5). To reserve your spot, call 602-808-0766.

Tomaso's 3225 East Camelback Road



Tomaso's can be a go-to for your Thanksgiving meal. Starters include a butternut squash bisque for $9 and eggplant torte baked in basil, tomato, and cheese fondue for $28. In addition, a pre-fixe, five-course meal is $52 per person and includes salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower pistachio cake with gruyere, and pumpkin cheesecake. Reservations can be made at 602-956-0836 for dine-in, and takeout is available.

Trapp Haus BBQ 511 East Roosevelt Street



With Trapp Haus BBQ is offering a Thanksgiving Sammitch — slices of pecan-smoked turkey topped with a crispy cornbread stuffing patty and cranberry barbecue sauce, and served on a toasted brioche bun for $11.99. What's more, there are eggrolls packed with pecan-smoked turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, and savory collard greens, then covered in cranberry barbecue sauce, for $8.99. These items are available throughout November. Orders can be placed at 602-466-5462.

Several pies are available for purchase at Wildflower. Wildflower

Wildflower Multiple Locations



If you want to skip the whole homemade pie thing, Wildflower is selling several holiday pies and loaves of bread to-go. Choices include pumpkin, crumb apple, and roasted nut, while loaves include cranberry, stuffing, and pumpkin cinnamon. Pies are $19.99, while the loaves are $8.99. Wildflower locations (most of them-anyway) are open for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Z' Tejas Multiple Locations



Is the entire family gathering at your house? Good thing Z'Tejas is offering a family-style Thanksgiving meal. The package includes sliced turkey, poblano mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, mixed veggies, cranberry sauce, and chorizo gravy. A gallon of ice tea or lemonade can also be included, as well as pumpkin cheesecake and a chocolate fudge pie. The meal feeds up to 10 people and costs $150. And the same spread is also being served in-house at Z' Tejas location on Wednesday, November 25.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu at the Valley Ho is offering dine-in and stay-home meals. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, guests can enjoy a chef-attended buffet with classic turkey, pumpkin risotto, and other sides plus desserts like apple pie and sweet potato spice cake. Prices range from $54 to $79 per person. For to-go orders, cost is $42 per person. Family meals must be ordered by 5 p.m., Thursday, November 19, and individual meals must be ordered by 5 p.m., Sunday, November 21. Reservations for dinner can be made at 480-421-7997, while to-go orders can be placed at 480-248-2039.

