Get a taste of ‘The Bear’ at this Phoenix brewery

“The Bear” follows the journey of a young and talented chef who leaves his Michelin-star haute cuisine world to return to his hometown of Chicago to run his family’s dilapidated Italian beef sandwich shop. The battles he faces, along with struggles in his personal and professional relationships, create storylines that have captured the attention of audiences.
Huss’ Italian beef sandwich pays homage not only to the award-winning series but also the city of Chicago, where “The Bear” is set and the sandwich is an iconic staple.
The nonprofit provides support to Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen, veterans and their families through more than 30 essential programs. This is a cause near and dear to Huss’ director of sales and marketing Shawn Weller.
“As a Navy veteran, I am extremely honored to be able to give back to my former and current shipmates,” Weller said in a news release. “The Navy SEAL Foundation plays a critical role in supporting the families of wounded and fallen Navy SEALs and SWCC operators who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our great nation.”
Huss’ hefty sandwich is made with slowly-braised, thin-sliced beef, sweet peppers and a blend of Italian seasonings piled on a crusty roll with melted sharp provolone and giardiniera. The sandwich comes with a side of Huss’ famous sidewinder fries and house-made giardiniera ketchup.
Phoenix chefs have different opinions on whether or not "The Bear" is an accurate representation of running a restaurant. But either way, fans can get a taste of the popular show at Huss.
Huss Brewing Co.
255 E. Monroe St.
100 E. Camelback Road #160