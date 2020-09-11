A New Monroe’s Hot Chicken, Alice Cooper Milk Bottles, and More Phoenix Food News

It’s Friday, the designated day for a Phoenix food news roundup. This week: A second location of Monroe’s Hot Chicken, limited-edition Alice Cooper milk bottles are on the shelves, and it's National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week.

Last Day of the Hiring Fair at Fat Ox

Fat Ox is gearing up to reopen September 29. But before that, Chef Matt Carter, Executive Chef Rochelle Daniel, and the rest of the crew are hoping to add about 20 new team members: servers, bar servers, hosts and hostesses, bussers, and line cooks. The job fair started yesterday, September 10, but there’s another one today from 1 to 3 p.m. at the restaurant (4256 North Brown Avenue, suite C, in Scottsdale).

EXPAND The main attraction from Monroe's Hot Chicken. Chris Malloy

Monroe’s Hot Chicken is Coming to Tempe

Monroe’s Hot Chicken, a 2019 Best of Phoenix winner that we particularly appreciate for its downtown lunch offerings, is expanding east. In addition to its ground-floor spot in the Historic Luhrs Tower, Monroe’s is opening a second location in Tempe near Arizona State University this October (though an address has yet to be announced. They’re also currently hiring. Founded by Larry White, the man behind Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles, the eatery is modeled after the Nashville-style hot chicken meals.

EXPAND Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry is back open. Joanie Simon

Sphinx Date Company Is Back With Fresh Dates on Deck

Scottsdale’s Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry, one of the few hyperlocal boutique grocer and gift shops in the Valley, has officially reopened just south of Old Town. Operating hours are now 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sphinx initially halted indoor shopping in late June due to the pandemic. The market’s reopening coincides with the start of the 2020 date harvest season, which is happening for the next two months. The market currently has fresh dates — available in the store or via online ordering — as well as Medjool dates. And Black Sphinx Dates are due in the store soon too.

Get some wine to drink along with LDV Winery's virtual cooking classes. Jacob Tyler Dunn

LDV Winery Hosts Virtual Cooking Classes

There are two sessions left of “From the LDV Winery Vineyard Kitchen,” a virtual cooking and wine-pairing series held at 4 p.m., Thursdays, via Facebook Live. The September 17 class covers chicken piccata with lemon caper sauce, parmesan roasted zucchini and potatoes, and fruit salad limoncello complemented by a 2015 Sky Island Viognier. September 24 is the “Let’s Picnic” date, pairing walnut and blue cheese grapes, crab salad in cucumber cups, and gazpacho shooters with a 2015 Grenache. Wines can be picked up from the LDV Winery Tasting Room at 7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, in Scottsdale.

EXPAND Alice Cooper milk bottles from Danzeisen Dairy will be the ultimate Arizona collectible. Jim Louvau

Get Your Alice Cooper Milk Bottles

Fans of both milk and Alice Cooper can now pick up a collectible Danzeisen Dairy bottle with Alice's face on it wherever this particular Laveen-based milk product is available. That includes some grocery stores, the Danzeisen online store, the Danzeisen Dairy Creamery Store in Laveen, and its brand-new storefront in Payson, Arizona. Proceeds go to Cooper’s own Solid Rock Teen Center.

EXPAND It's almost National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week. Crescent Crown Distributing

Crescent Crown Distributing Celebrates Its Trucking Team

September 13 to 19 happens to be National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week (sweet news for those of us who are truck drivers, know truck drivers, or are obsessed with truck driving-themed country songs). The Mesa-based Crescent Crown Distributing — one of the largest distributors of beer in Arizona — is offering its truck-driving team a week of appreciation efforts, including raffles, swag bags, and merch. Now that's just nice.

