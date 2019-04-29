 


    Herban Planet
4
Tempe Public Market Café Is Closing … for a MonthEXPAND
Courtesy of Tempe Public Market Café

Tempe Public Market Café Is Closing … for a Month

Lauren Cusimano | April 29, 2019 | 6:00am
Get into Tempe Public Market Café at 8749 South Rural Road in Tempe to check it out one more time before a major revamp. Starting Monday, May 6, through early June, the east Valley restaurant and watering hole is shuttering to undergo interior changes that will allow for a full-service model. Its refresh will also be aesthetic in order to better reflect the surrounding community of southern Tempe.

In operation for just a year, Tempe Public Market will reopen with full-service nightly dinners and a full-service weekend brunch.

This means the 3,400-square-foot space is adding additional seating, both inside and on the patio, and a new lounge area. Yes, that also means community-style seating. A new pastry case will be installed next to the full-service counter.

In addition, the interior and exterior walls with be embellished with murals from local artist Gennaro Garcia. There will also be an expanded shopping area for Tempe Public Market Café merch, and, though it might not be taken advantage of right away, a projector and screen for nighttime movies and screenings.

“We are committed to keeping in line with the look and feel of this close-knit area. When you are relaxing on our patio or if you’re getting a bite with friends and family, we want you to feel like you are at your second home,” Tempe Public Market Café president Dave Chamberlin says. “The work we are doing at the restaurant is all with the community in mind.”

To keep up with renovations, check out the Tempe Public Market Café Facebook and Instagram.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

