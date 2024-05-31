The 5 best bites and sips we tried in May around metro Phoenix

Honey-Whipped Ricotta at The Starving Artist
2144 E. Indian School RoadIt feels like whipped ricotta is on every menu in town right now. And it's understandable; what's not to like about a rich creamy canvas whose flavor can be amped up with an infinitely customizable list of sweet or savory additions? We've generally seen bread be the primary vehicle to mop up this new "it" appetizer. Yet, at The Starving Artist, the neighborhood tavern from the O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery team that opened in February, zucchini is the star of this small plate. Crisp, well-seasoned spears of the summer squash are presented in a stack atop a generous dollop of whipped ricotta, which is studded with rich pine nuts, sweet golden raisins and olive oil. There's a little kick from crushed red pepper and a cooling brightness from ribbons of chopped mint. The dish eats more like a salad and feels like the perfect bite for these hot summer days.
Mango Espresso Tonic by Harlem Coffee Co.Various locations If "Espresso" is the song of the summer, we nominate Harlem Coffee Co.'s Mango Espresso Tonic to be the drink. During the warmer months, espresso tonics offer a refreshing, bitter and botanical counterpoint to other iced caffeinated sips. These chilled bevies often are jazzed up with orange. Harlem Coffee Co. ups the ante with the tropical sweetness of mango for its summer menu. The coffee cart is also adding mango, along with basil, mint and lime, to its matcha lattes. You'll find Harlem Coffee Co. each Sunday morning at Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop, as well as at events happening around the Valley.
Pride at Pecado
4418 E. Osborn RoadThe sleek speakeasy behind Santo Arcadia has a tight list of cocktails based on the seven deadly sins. It's a cheeky nod to the bar's name, Pecado, which means sin in Spanish. The two spots were opened by Roberto Centeno, Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez, and the drinks program is led by beverage director Adrian Galindo. Much like his cocktail program at the vibey Mesa bar and restaurant Espiritu, the menu is full of tongue-in-cheek jokes and pop culture references. The description of Pride is next to a picture of and quote from Regina George, the queen bee from "Mean Girls." Pride is a flashy, tiki-style tipple that is tropical, rich and a tad smoky thanks to mezcal, rum, falernum and Triple Sec, along with hibiscus-pecan orgeat, coconut puree, lime and pineapple juices. It's doing the most when it comes to presentation, too. The drink arrives on a slate black platter in a black skull cup adorned with pineapple leaves and a flower. The bartender sets a dried orange wheel ablaze and stokes the flames with a dusting of cinnamon, serving a drink and a show.