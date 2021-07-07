The Coronado Has Reopened in a New Location

The Coronado has reopened in the building that formerly housed the Tuck Shop.

The Coronado has relocated from its building on Seventh Street in central Phoenix to the old Tuck Shop location on 12th Street, less than half a mile away.

The vaunted vegan restaurant held a soft opening with limited hours on June 30 and is now open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (The Coronado is closed on Mondays). The revamped menu gets a boost from a few fresh food items and a lengthy list of cocktails, but familiar and popular items like the California burrito and the chimichanga are still available.

Though no longer located on “Vegan Street,” the Valley’s stretch of Seventh Street from McDowell to Bethany Home roads that's lined with five other vegan eateries, the new location is embedded in the heart of the Coronado Historic District. It's right at the corner of the roundabout with the “Welcome to Coronado” sign.

Originally opened in 2015 by Elle Murtagh and her wife, Emily Spetrino, The Coronado is known for its primarily plant-based menu; garden-to-glass cocktails; and being a social hub and cornerstone for the local LGBTQ community (Murtagh identifies as a trans woman).

EXPAND The patio at The Coronado's new location is larger than the original. Niki D'Andrea

For diners familiar with the menu, the relocation reboot menu looks a little different. The breakfast and “shareables” components are essentially the same, but the Cobb salad is no longer the sole salad on the menu; it's now joined by a new summer melon salad with arugula, heirloom tomato, melon, pepita seeds, and almonds in a black pepper agave vinaigrette. Similarly, the beet and quinoa burger is not the sole burger option anymore; now there’s also a burger made with a tepary bean and mushroom patty.

Fans of the chili and cornbread might be disappointed to see it missing but can console themselves with the trio of taco options (cauliflower, mushroom asada, and potato) that made it to the new menu. Or they can console themselves with one of The Coronado’s ten cocktails, like the Black & Smoky, an herbaceous blend of mezcal, Cointreau, blackberries, rosemary, lemon, agave, and singed orange bitters.

“We’ve never sold so many cocktails before,” Murtagh says, adding that the Citrus Spritz (prosecco, grapefruit vermouth, sparkling water, and blood orange aperitif) has been a best-seller so far.

EXPAND The bar inside The Coronado stays busy serving garden-to-glass cocktails. Niki D'Andrea

In terms of aesthetics, the new space retains the "cozy home" vibe that Tuck Shop had, with wooden ceilings, white walls adorned here and there with colorful contemporary art, and an alcove with pink, flowery wallpaper. The music on the speakers is mostly modern instrumental (think jazzy hip-hop hybrids), and the spacious patio is adorned with party lights.

“Thrilled doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about having you eat in our new space,” the owners posted on Facebook. “Ya’ll have embraced us again with open arms and we are so grateful.”

The Coronado’s new address is 2245 N. 12th Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.