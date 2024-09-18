The Larder & The Delta returns with a new home and menu

“Southern food can move in these spaces," Jones says. "The refinement of Southern food can happen. It’s not just fried chicken and collard greens anymore."





A dish from The Larder & The Delta's 12-course tasting menu. Beet, tomato and strawberry are served with yogurt, farmers cheese, hazelnuts and tomato vinegar. The Larder & The Delta

Jones has been cooking in the Valley for years. But fans have never tasted his food quite like this. Chris Malloy

“I feel great. I’m anxious, I’m looking forward to it, I’m excited — all the feels," he says.

The Larder & The Delta 2320 E. Osborn Road