The Larder & The Delta returns with a new home and menu

"I’m standing on the shoulders of giants," says chef Stephen Jones as he debuts the next iteration of his iconic restaurant.
September 18, 2024
The Larder & The Delta, the Southern restaurant from James Beard Award-nominated chef Stephen Jones, reopens in its new location on Wednesday.
The Larder & The Delta, the Southern restaurant from James Beard Award-nominated chef Stephen Jones, reopens in its new location on Wednesday. Sara Crocker
The next chapter of the beloved, award-winning Southern eatery The Larder & The Delta begins on Wednesday when chef Stephen Jones presents his first tasting dinner in the former Binkley’s Restaurant.

The two-hour fine dining experience features 12 courses from the two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef. Each service will build on Jones’ work of telling "our story of the South, who is doing the cooking and what Southern food is," he says.

Building the menu was a "daunting process," the chef says.

"You want to tell the story the right way and you want to pay homage to the people before you. I’m standing on the shoulders of giants," Jones says.

With this latest incarnation of The Larder & The Delta, Jones says he hopes to challenge people's conceptions of Southern food as being heavy, showing how it differs from soul food and cementing a place for the cuisine in fine dining.

“Southern food can move in these spaces," Jones says. "The refinement of Southern food can happen. It’s not just fried chicken and collard greens anymore."

Dishes from the opening tasting menu include the eye-catching Beet, Tomato and Strawberry, served in a vibrant blue vessel. Other courses include a cowpea fritter with okra, watermelon molasses, morita peppers and hibiscus; and pork trotter with black truffle, lobster mushrooms and ash-cooked candied yams. Each iteration of the tasting menu will feature a rice course, and the first menu features Limpin Susan, a Carolina gold rice dish with okra and black garlic.
A dish from The Larder & The Delta's 12-course tasting menu. Beet, tomato and strawberry are served with yogurt, farmers cheese, hazelnuts and tomato vinegar.
High-end supplements, such as Iberico pork, A5 Wagyu and caviar, can be added to tastings and vegetarian options are available.

The Larder & The Delta first debuted in 2015 at downtown’s now-shuttered DeSoto Central Market. Jones moved the concept to Portland Street, where it resided for five years until its closure in October 2023. At the time, the restaurant shared on social media, “this isn’t goodbye forever.”

The progression of the restaurant "feels like an accomplishment," Jones says.

"We started out so small and worked our way up and worked our way through and gained the trust of the Valley," he adds.
Jones has been cooking in the Valley for years. But fans have never tasted his food quite like this.
Binkley’s chef and owner Kevin Binkley sought out Jones to take over the restaurant on Osborn Road near 23rd Street, announcing the transition from one fine dining restaurant to another in April.

“Twenty years is a huge accomplishment for us. We are just so excited to see what the future holds for us and thrilled that Stephen’s taking over,” Binkley told Phoenix New Times in April. “I don’t think it could have worked out any better.”

Jones had been searching for a new space for The Larder & The Delta and told the New Times that he was “floored” when Binkley made the offer.

“It solidified my dream,” he shared in April.

Since then, Jones and his team have been hard at work. The updates to the space have been mainly cosmetic, but Jones has added "a lot of elements of my family on the inside," including pictures of himself and his extended family on the walls.

Now that the opening has arrived, Jones says he's advised his team to relax and have fun.

“I feel great. I’m anxious, I’m looking forward to it, I’m excited — all the feels," he says.

Binkley, who with his wife Amy will serve as advisory partners to Jones, shared his anticipation for the opening on Instagram.

“One thing I know for certain about Chef Jones is that he can cook! I can’t wait to see what he creates in this elevated atmosphere,” Binkley wrote, in part. “I’m confident it’s going to be incredible.”

The Larder & The Delta will offer one seating each night, Wednesday through Saturday, with plans to add a second seating after the New Year. The tasting menu is $155, with additional costs for drinks and supplemental add-ons. Reservations open 30 days in advance and may be made online.

The Larder & The Delta

2320 E. Osborn Road
