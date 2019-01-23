The Phoenician Is Getting a Laid-Back Tavern With Upscale Food and Local Beer

The Phoenician — the mega luxurious, AAA Five Diamond Scottsdale resort — has been going through a three-year, multimillion-dollar renovation. As a final phase of the plan, a new restaurant and bar aimed at local residents is in the works. Imagine, us locals, seated comfortably at the Phoenician Tavern.

Targeting a late spring opening and replacing Relish Burger Bistro, the Phoenician Tavern will be located at The Phoenician Golf Clubhouse — meaning guests get an eyeful of that new golf course while ordering an appetizer or Arizona craft beer (more on that later). The space is designed for area residents to meet for drinks, watch whatever game, grab a burger, or just enjoy the view of Camelback Mountain and the Valley.