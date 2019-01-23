The Phoenician Is Getting a Laid-Back Tavern With Upscale Food and Local Beer

The Phoenician — the mega luxurious, AAA Five Diamond Scottsdale resort — has been going through a three-year, multimillion-dollar renovation. As a final phase of the plan, a new restaurant and bar aimed at local residents is in the works. Imagine, us locals, seated comfortably at the Phoenician Tavern.
Targeting a late spring opening and replacing Relish Burger Bistro, the Phoenician Tavern will be located at The Phoenician Golf Clubhouse — meaning guests get an eyeful of that new golf course while ordering an appetizer or Arizona craft beer (more on that later). The space is designed for area residents to meet for drinks, watch whatever game, grab a burger, or just enjoy the view of Camelback Mountain and the Valley.
“This is something we’re excited to embrace,” says Lisa Mercer, the Phoenician's director of food and beverage. “It’s even more inviting and not so formal. I think it fits a niche for our guests.” Mercer explains the tavern will be easily accessible, right off Camelback Road, and very similar in size to the Phoenician’s other dining options like Mowry & Cotton and J&G Steakhouse.
The dining room has 170 seats including the bar, and the private dining room seats 80. There will also be indoor and outdoor seating, with a patio accessed by roll-up, garage-style doors, as well as games and live music.
The lunch, dinner, and happy hour menus are overseen by chef de cuisine Michael Press, and will include upscale, pub-style offerings like gourmet burgers and fish and chips. “Think about what Mom would make, only better,” Mercer says of the roughly 30 menu items.
In addition, the tavern will be partnering with local breweries to offer 12 draft handles of local, regional, and seasonal craft brews, and a refrigerated hull nearly 50 cans and bottles deep — all with Arizona beer. Mercer says she’s excited about offering more craft beer.
“We haven't been able to find a fit,” she says, “The beer scene in Arizona is huge, and to be able to show that off is a big deal.” And for the non-beer drinker, there will be a full bar offering signature cocktails like a blueberry Manhattan or blood orange martini.
Overall, Mercer says the Phoenician Tavern will have a more casual, let-your-hair-down atmosphere. “The Phoenician is so formal,” she says, “The tavern will be opposite. We can open up to a different audience that doesn’t want to be so buttoned up.”
For more information, see The Phoenician's website.
