The Rose Garden, a 'Sophisticated and Elegant' Cocktail Bar to Open Downtown This Summer

Josh and Chiara Katz and Maurice Murillo, the minds behind Sip Coffee & Beer and 36 Below, are set to open The Rose Garden on First Avenue inside the US Bank building in downtown Phoenix.
"We've been wanting to get downtown for some time now," Katz says. "I stumbled across this location about six months ago and the space just really spoke to me."
Roll up garage doors let natural light flood the space, he says, marking a contrast to 36 Below, which is entirely underground.
Despite some differences, The Rose Garden is a spin-off from the team's previous bar, Katz explained. At 36 Below, they hoped to build a private seating area for group reservations and parties, called The Rose Garden.
Construction moved slowly and Katz found the downtown space along the way.
"So we wanted to do a more expanded version," he says, describing a fairytale narrative they've created for the bar involving a peacock and some jealous roses. The story will inform the design and the menu, with flowers incorporated into the decor and the drinks.
The cocktail menu will feature 18 variations on classic cocktails, with highballs, martinis, and a reinvented Old Fashioned. Many of the drinks will include botanical flavors and edible flowers, Katz said, explaining that a finalized drinks menu is still in the works. He describes the drinks as brightly colored, Instagramable and craft.
Five food items will be available to accompany the drinks, including a charcuterie board, salad, and empanadas.
Katz hopes to open the bar this July with summer hours of 3 p.m. to midnight. Future plans include earlier hours on weekends, brunch, and high tea.
"We really wanted to bring downtown something that it was lacking," Katz says, "something with sophistication and elegance."
The Rose Garden
Opening this summer
101 North First Avenue
therosegardenaz.com