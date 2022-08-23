Support Us

Forno 301's Second Location Is Now Open In Scottsdale With a Drive-Thru

August 23, 2022 6:30AM

Cabernet is the restaurant's house wine.
A second location of the popular Central Avenue restaurant Forno 301 is now open in south Scottsdale.

Initially, the restaurant was called Eat Slice, a drive-thru pizza concept that owner Luca Gagliano launched in 2020. However, he recently evolved the space, bringing the Forno 301 menu and concept to the East Valley.

"I didn't enjoy the Eat Slice concept too much; it was too fast-food-ey," he says. "Forno 301 is the right concept, and it will be greater."

At the Scottsdale location, from East Thomas Road, patrons can pull up to the restaurant's drive-thru window and order a special Italian four-course meal.

Cavatelli bolognese, fettuccini noodles topped with carbonara sauce, a prosciutto and fig bruschetta appetizer, wood-fired baked bread, ice cold beer, and a bottle of Cabernet are just some of the treats one can order right to their car.

click to enlarge
The drive-thru at the new Scottsdale location of Forno 301.
Mike Madriaga
"You can call us in advance or stop by the window, and it'll take 8-15 minutes," Gagliano says. "We'll give you a scoop of gelato or water while you wait."

Gagliano, the founder of the restaurant, who also preps and cooks much of the food in the kitchen, suggests customers order online or by phone to help expedite the process, as almost everything is freshly made to order.

If customers decide to order inside, they are greeted by a large set of windows separating the dining room from the chefs who are in the kitchen crafting authentic Italian food.
click to enlarge
Ravioli with butter and sage sauce stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach at Forno 301.
Mike Madriaga

Like the Phoenix location, the Scottsdale restaurant sports contemporary decor. Remnants of wine casks modified as art pieces hang on the wall, and other barrels make up table tops.

A giant floor-to-ceiling graphic of a pizza baking in an oven decorates the entrance. The restaurant makes over a dozen variations of wood-fired pizzas, which cost about $15-$16 apiece.

The lengthy bar area has large windows allowing bartenders to pass drinks to patrons sitting outside on the covered patio. As the Valley's temperature drops, the patio, with a mister system and doggie bowls in place, is a refreshing spot for dog owners who want to grab a bite and a cocktail.

One cocktail on the menu is named after Gagliano's hometown, San Remo, a city in northwestern Italy on the Mediterranean coast of Liguria. The San Remo drink is made with gin, lemon juice, and Aperol.

Along with drinks, the restaurant serves pizza, pasta, appetizers and salads including the Mista salad, made with mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, croutons, and champagne dressing. A highlight of the menu, Gagliano says, is the Eggplant Parmigiana.
click to enlarge
Sliced eggplant is added to tomato sauce, spices, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan, then baked in a wood-fired oven.
Mike Madriaga

"It's something we do in Italy as the main course or an appetizer," Gagliano says.And unlike many Italian eateries in town, "Usually in Italy, we don't do eggplant and pasta," he continues. "No judgment to them."

The dish is made with sliced eggplant, tomato sauce, spices, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. It is then baked in a wood-fired oven and served on a wooden board.  The chefs also make gnocchi with pesto sauce.

"San Remos is in the Liguria region where pesto was born," Gagliano says.

Chef and bartender Andre Casasola, who has worked at the Phoenix location since its launch in 2015, now keeps the kitchen running in Scottsdale. 

"We make all of the pasta in our kitchens by hand," Casasola says.

He then suggested "adding spicy olive oil and crushed peppers to the ravioli," before darting back to the kitchen as the restaurant received a drive-thru notification.


Forno 301

7111 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale and 1616 North Central Avenue #104
480-442-8641 and 480-787-5654
