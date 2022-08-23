Forno 301's Second Location Is Now Open In Scottsdale With a Drive-Thru





click to enlarge The drive-thru at the new Scottsdale location of Forno 301. Mike Madriaga

If customers decide to order inside, they are greeted by a large set of windows separating the dining room from the chefs who are in the kitchen crafting authentic Italian food. click to enlarge Ravioli with butter and sage sauce stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach at Forno 301. Mike Madriaga





One cocktail on the menu is named after Gagliano's hometown, San Remo, a city in northwestern Italy on the Mediterranean coast of Liguria. The San Remo drink is made with gin, lemon juice, and Aperol.



Along with drinks, the restaurant serves pizza, pasta, appetizers and salads including the Mista salad, made with mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, croutons, and champagne dressing. A highlight of the menu, Gagliano says, is the Eggplant Parmigiana. click to enlarge Sliced eggplant is added to tomato sauce, spices, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan, then baked in a wood-fired oven. Mike Madriaga

The lengthy bar area has large windows allowing bartenders to pass drinks to patrons sitting outside on the covered patio. As the Valley's temperature drops, the patio, with a mister system and doggie bowls in place, is a refreshing spot for dog owners who want to grab a bite and a cocktail.



The dish is made with sliced eggplant, tomato sauce, spices, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. It is then baked in a wood-fired oven and served on a wooden board. The chefs also make gnocchi with pesto sauce.

Chef and bartender Andre Casasola, who has worked at the Phoenix location since its launch in 2015 , now keeps the kitchen running in Scottsdale.



"We make all of the pasta in our kitchens by hand," Casasola says.



He then suggested "adding spicy olive oil and crushed peppers to the ravioli," before darting back to the kitchen as the restaurant received a drive-thru notification.



Forno 301

7111 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale and 1616 North Central Avenue #104

480-442-8641 and 480-787-5654