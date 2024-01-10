 théa Mediterranean opens soon at The Global Ambassador in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Final Global Ambassador restaurant to open next week. Here's what to know

Reservations are open at the Sam Fox restaurant opening on the rooftop of the luxury hotel.
January 10, 2024
Luxury hotel The Global Ambassador opened in December. Its hotly anticipated rooftop restaurant, théa, will open on Wednesday.
The final restaurant promised as part of Camelback Road's newest luxury hotel, The Global Ambassador, will open next week. Diners can start booking their tables today to take in the sunset over dinner at théa Mediterranean Rooftop. The restaurant will open for service beginning on Wednesday.

The hotel and its four other restaurants from local restaurateur Sam Fox opened on Dec. 6 to much fanfare. All of the restaurants take inspiration from cuisines from around the globe. The others include the Parisian-inspired steakhouse Le Âme, the coffee and wine bar Le Market, the Lobby Bar and the poolside Mexican and Peruvian-inspired Pink Dolphin.
click to enlarge Rendering of théa Mediterranean Rooftop.
A rendering of théa Mediterranean Rooftop, which will feature expansive indoor-outdoor dining, three bars and views of Camelback Mountain.
The Global Ambassador

théa is inspired by "the sun-soaked Mediterranean region," according to a press release. The rooftop has an enviable view of Camelback Mountain and promises to be the largest rooftop restaurant in the state, featuring a sprawling dining area that spills outdoors, including three bars.

Its Mediterranean menu is designed to be shared, featuring mezze, seafood, flatbreads, skewered veg and meats, as well as pasta – such as a Spaghetti alla Nerano. The dish was inspired by a trip Fox took to Italy’s Amalfi Coast and includes charred octopus and Moroccan roasted carrots.

The drinks menu will include a craft cocktail program and “one of the country’s most expansive rosé collections," per the announcement. In addition to the food and views, théa aims to wow guests and keep the rooftop lively with DJ sets.

théa Mediterranean Rooftop at The Global Ambassador Hotel

4360 E. Camelback Road

Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
