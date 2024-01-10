Final Global Ambassador restaurant to open next week. Here's what to know

click to enlarge A rendering of théa Mediterranean Rooftop, which will feature expansive indoor-outdoor dining, three bars and views of Camelback Mountain. The Global Ambassador

théa is inspired by "the sun-soaked Mediterranean region," according to a press release. The rooftop has an enviable view of Camelback Mountain and promises to be the largest rooftop restaurant in the state, featuring a sprawling dining area that spills outdoors, including three bars.



Its Mediterranean menu is designed to be shared, featuring mezze, seafood, flatbreads, skewered veg and meats, as well as pasta – such as a Spaghetti alla Nerano. The dish was inspired by a trip Fox took to Italy’s Amalfi Coast and includes charred octopus and Moroccan roasted carrots.



The drinks menu will include a craft cocktail program and “one of the country’s most expansive rosé collections," per the announcement. In addition to the food and views, théa aims to wow guests and keep the rooftop lively with DJ sets.